United Way of North Central Iowa establishes COVID-19 relief fund

You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.

Funds raised will be distributed to area nonprofits, emergency management and public health organizations, and all donations will be used to alleviate need within the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.

United Way will not be giving funds directly to individuals; rather, they will be distributed to local nonprofits, emergency management and public health organizaitons as need arises.

Area agencies must submit a Google form to request funds. The Disaster Response committee will review the forms, and funding decisions will be made as soon as possible, depending on availability from the relief fund. Those with questions regarding the fund can email Jen Arends at ceo@unitedwaynci.org.

A list of United Way partner agencies can be viewed on their website.

People with questions about the impact of COVID-19 around Iowa can call 211.