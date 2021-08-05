United Way of North Central Iowa announces back-to-school shoe drive for North Iowa kids

School is about to resume for children in North Iowa, and the United Way of North Central Iowa is stepping up to ensure they're ready for the school year.

On Thursday, the United Way of North Central Iowa announced it would be giving away shoes to children in need at various locations across North Iowa.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

There will be three shoe drives in the coming days in Forest City, Mason City and Garner.

The first of the three shoe drives will be at the YMCA on 916 W. 1st Street in Forest City on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The second will be held at the Community Health Center at 404 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The final one will be held at the Presbyterian Church on 475 Maben Ave. in Garner on Monday, Aug. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The United Way of North Central Iowa already ran one shoe drive earlier this month in Charles City, where over 200 pairs of shoes were distributed to children in Floyd County.