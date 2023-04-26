United Way of North Central Iowa has launched a Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund aimed at providing financial assistance to victims of the Kirk Apartments building fire. Financial assistance is needed for families affected to move and restart their lives after this devastating fire. To donate, visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org/kirk-apartment-fire-crisis-fund-information. Community information is also available via the website.
Small item donations such as hygiene, clothing, gift cards and bedding can be directed to the Salvation Army at 747 Village Green Drive in Mason City. For hours and information please call (641) 424-4031.
Large item donations, such as furniture, kitchenware and other household items can be donated to United Way of North Central Iowa, 2911 Fourth St. S.E., Mason City, IA 50401. Please call (641) 423-1774 for hours and information regarding donations.
To donate, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/united-way-of-north-central-iowa/kirk-apartment-fire-victims-fund,
Text KIRKAPT to 44321, or mail checks to P.O. Box 1465, Mason City, IA 50401.
