United Way of North Central Iowa has announced a new grant opportunity for 501(c)3 organizations.

According to a press release, Women United members collectively decide to invest in grants to fund projects that address under-resourced, female-led homes. Women United recognizes the power of women to drive change in our community. Applications should focus on initiatives, projects, or programs that specifically seek to support, empower, or engage women and young women leading under-resourced households. There is $9,500 to allocate for grant requests.

Women United Grants are intended to support under-resourced female-led households in UWNCI’s eight-county region, which includes the following: Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, and Worth Counties. Eligible projects include (but are not restricted to) initiatives that will:

Encourage women in the community to be the driving force for change and leadership in addressing the economic disparity of female-led households.

Strengthen women’s voices to express community needs with service providers and decision-makers, such as peer leadership initiatives for info sharing, women taking the lead to be community ambassadors, expressing community needs, and advocating for under-resourced female-led households.

Projects related to addressing the economic disparity of female-led households.

Support outreach efforts to expand service delivery for under-resourced female-led households.

Engage under-resourced female-led households in projects that will benefit the community.

Community engagement that promotes social inclusion and interaction of under-resourced female-led households.

Creative projects that directly benefit under-resourced female-led households.

For more information about the program please contact Jen Arends, CEO at (641) 423-1774 or email at community@unitedwaynci.org