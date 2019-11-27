{{featured_button_text}}

A Union Pacific railroad plow on Tuesday night hooked a railroad tie, pulling a large section of the rail with it, according to Mason City police.

Union Pacific crossing at 22nd Street Southeast and South Federal Avenue

The Union Pacific Railroad crossing on South Federal Avenue, near 22nd Street Southeast is operational again after part of a railroad tie was dislodged by a rail plow during snow removal.

Mason City Police Department officers responded to a call that there was a piece of metal in the middle of South Federal Avenue, near 22nd Street Southeast at 10:05 p.m., according to Lt. Logan Wernet.

Wernet said they contacted Union Pacific, which then got the railroad tie out of the road and fixed the track.

Union Pacific spokesperson Amanda Treiber said the tracks were inspected and cleared for regular operations within a couple hours, and local train traffic was not impacted.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

