An investigation into an 11-car derailment of a Union Pacific train is still ongoing.

Union Pacific Train Intersection 2 (copy)

Union Pacific trains sit idle near the railroad track crossing south of 19th Street Southwest on South Pierce Avenue in Mason City in 2017. 

Authorities responded to the derailment at the Iowa Highway 9 crossing in Manly on Sunday night and notified the public of a detour via the Manly Police Department Facebook page around 10 p.m.

Nine of the cars were carrying plastic pellets, while the other two of the cars were hauling liquid petroleum gas. No gas was leaked.

Union Pacific media correspondent Raquel Espinosa said no one was injured in the incident and the cause has not been determined.

Cleanup of the scene was complete and the highway was reopened by 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

