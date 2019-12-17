An investigation into an 11-car derailment of a Union Pacific train is still ongoing.
Authorities responded to the derailment at the Iowa Highway 9 crossing in Manly on Sunday night and notified the public of a detour via the Manly Police Department Facebook page around 10 p.m.
Nine of the cars were carrying plastic pellets, while the other two of the cars were hauling liquid petroleum gas. No gas was leaked.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Union Pacific media correspondent Raquel Espinosa said no one was injured in the incident and the cause has not been determined.
Cleanup of the scene was complete and the highway was reopened by 6:15 a.m. on Monday.
Manly
Manly
Worth County
Manly
Manly
Worth County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.