Unattended tractor rolls, kills woman in Clear Lake
Unattended tractor rolls, kills woman in Clear Lake

police car lights

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin, woman died on Tuesday in Clear Lake after a tractor struck her, killing her.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's officers responded to a medical call at Clear Lake State Park beach on South Shore Drive about 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses said 21-year-old Mercedes Kohlhardt was sitting near the beach when the unattended tractor, owned by the state of Iowa, began rolling downhill toward the woman, eventually rolling into her.

Kohlhardt died at the scene from her injuries.

Alex Murphy, spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources, which owned the tractor, said they are "extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of a woman at Clear Lake State Park on July 28. The DNR extends deepest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends following this unfortunate situation."

The department declined further comment, referring all questions to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, which said the incident is still under investigation.

The DNR, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Air Med assisted at the scene.

Joni Ernst won Iowa by 8 percentage points in 2014 and Donald Trump won the state by 10 points in 2016. Yet in their re-election bids here, Trump is clinging to a narrow lead and Ernst is trailing, according to the most recent polls.

Iowa’s three public universities expect to take a $53 million hit this budget year from tuition freezes and enrollment declines — and incur even more losses from cuts in state appropriations and research activity.

