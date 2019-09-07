A construction project on U.S. Highway 18 in Clear Lake is costing the city nearly $160,000 more than it budgeted.
That’s what Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, told the City Council earlier this week.
“They had the big letting on that project, and it came in quite a bit higher than we budgeted for our share of that project,” he said.
The Iowa Department of Transportation awarded the project to Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah, for nearly $1.6 million, which is $309,569, or 24%, more than the engineer’s estimate.
In March, the city signed a pre-construction agreement with the IDOT that stated the first $500,000 of the project will be paid by Traffic Safety Improvement Program funds and the remainder will be split 50-50 between the city and the state.
Clear Lake’s portion of the project will be about $550,000, instead of the $390,050 originally estimated.
“Most of that, if not all of that, determined out was the cost of the traffic signal itself, new signal being added and the other signal improvements,” Flory said.
A memo from Clear Lake Public Works Director Joe Weigel to Flory dated Aug. 28 states an email has been sent to the IDOT asking if the state will cover the cost beyond the engineer’s estimate “since the city was not consulted prior to the award to agree to the additional costs,” but a response hadn’t been received.
Flory said a budget amendment will be presented later this fiscal year related to the project.
You have free articles remaining.
The project, which started Tuesday, involves safety and operational improvements at the three intersections on Highway 18 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street, said Pete Hjelmstad, IDOT District 2 field services coordinator.
Traffic signals will be added at the intersection of Highway 18 and the southbound Interstate 35 ramps. Improvements will be made to the other two. The southbound Interstate 35 off-ramp will be widened and a right-turn lane will be added, he said.
Offset left-turn lanes, like those at the North 32nd Street, will be added on eastbound and westbound Highway 18 “to improve sight lines” at North 24th Street and the north and south I-35 ramps.
Hjelmstad said the three signals will be synced, so traffic will flow better through there.
No detours are planned for the project, but multiple lane closures are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention while driving through the work zone.
The project is expected to be completed in November, Hjelmstad said.
For more travel information and updates in North Iowa, visit www.511ia.org.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa (with photos)
Annual Fall Festival planned at Lime Creek
Lime Creek Nature Center will hold its annual Fall Festival, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 9. A variety of indoor and outdoor recreational and educational activities will take place throughout the day. A full schedule of events can be found on Lime Creek’s Facebook page or by visiting www.co.cerro-gordo.ia.us.
8:15, 9:15, and 10:15 a.m. – Air rifles/archery
9:15 and 10:15 a.m. – Canoeing on Quarry Lake
9:30 a.m. – Building project (ongoing throughout day)
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Smart Trail challenge
10 a.m – Prairie hike
11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. – Lunch
12:30-2:30 p.m. – Minnow races
12:30-2:30 p.m. – Monarch tagging
2:30 p.m. – Door prize drawing
Registration is required. Call 641-423-5309 for details. Lime Creek Nature Center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, Mason City.
Schedule a visit to Forest City’s Heritage Park
Forest City’s Heritage Park offers self-led and guided tours along its unique 91-acre grounds.
The park features original structures and replica buildings representative of the late 1800s and early 1900s. Throughout the park, visitors will find numerous nostalgic and educational displays, including antique vehicles and machinery, antique furniture, and Native American artifacts. Other park amenities include a functional church and an events hall.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69. Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
Enjoy a garden picnic and live entertainment this Sunday in Clear Lake
Clear Lake’s Central Gardens will present Picnics and Performances at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The public is invited to pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds.
Family-friendly performances from a variety of regional talents are 5 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September. This week’s event features a performance by Mason City native Ruthless Ruth.
Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N., Clear Lake. Paved walkways lead visitors through the 2.75-acre grounds, which boast a variety of display gardens, water features, terraces, a learning center and a moon gate arch.
Visit www.centralgardensiowa.com for additional information.
Annual Civil War Reenactment is this weekend in Mason City
The Mason City Civil War Council’s 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8 in East Park. The three-day event will feature battle, camp, and lifestyle recreations from the Civil War era. Food vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 6
8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Camp registration and setup
4-6 p.m. – Open camps
7 p.m. – Camp followers
Saturday, Sept. 7
7-10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast
9 a.m. – Camps open to public
10 a.m. – Infantry and artillery drill
2:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg - surgical demo
5 p.m. – Pirates’ Treasure Hunt
8 p.m. – Military Dress Ball (bandshell)
Sunday, Sept. 9
7-10 a.m. –Pancake breakfast
9 a.m. – Camps open/period church service
10 a.m. – Commanders meeting
1:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg
3:30 p.m. – Camps close
Visit the Mason City Civil War Council’s Facebook page for a complete list of events.
North Iowa Farmers Market open Friday
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
Tuesday markets feature the Power of Produce Club, a free children's program which provides $2 market vouchers and tastings for participants, through August 20.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Area art gallery is home to famous classical works
The Mooney Art Collection, a permanent display at the Charles City Public Library, features a diverse collection of artwork curated by well-known Charles City native, artist and photographer John Arthur Mooney.
Original works by Rembrandt, Goya, Gauguin, Picasso, and Dali are among those housed within the extensive gallery. Mooney also bequeathed his collection of books, manuscripts, monographs, and biographies pertaining to art and artists. The display provides an interactive experience for visitors with smartphones as well.
Charles City Public Library is located at 106 Milwaukee Mall. Regular hours of operation are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For additional details, visit www.charles-city.lib.ia.us/artgal.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Take a tour of Mason City’s most famous building
Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel, offers guided tours of the famed hotel, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.
The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.
The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.
Tours are given every Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.
Osage museum gives glimpse at local history
Mitchell County Historical Museum is housed in the Cedar River Complex and is one of five sites comprising the Mitchell County Historical Society.
Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage items, including a vast rotating collection of clothing, commerce and household equipment, Pioneer-era artifacts, and historically significant memorabilia, as a gift shop.
Displays are updated throughout the year, and visitors will currently find a special WWI tribute alongside the permanent and rotating exhibits.
Museum hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted. The Cedar River Complex is located at 809 Sawyer Drive, Osage.
For more information about this or other sites within the Society, visit www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Mitchell County Historical Museum Facebook page.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.