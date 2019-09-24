Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 18 between Clear Lake and Garner will no longer experience delays due to road construction after this week, state officials say.
A crew with ASTECH Corp. of St. Cloud, Minnesota, is wrapping up an $888,832 Iowa Department of Transportation microsurfacing project in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties.
“We’re hoping to be done this week,” said Pete Hjelmstad, IDOT District 2 field services coordinator. “There’s weather predicted, but hopefully it’ll happen overnight so we can continue to get it done.”
The project, which began Sept. 6, has reduced traffic on Highway 18 to one lane in both directions from U.S. Highway 69 to Iowa Highway 122, and a pilot car has been in operation.
A pilot car, instead of a designated detour, was put in place to ensure the project was completed safely, efficiently and with the least amount of inconvenience for travelers on the highway, Hjelmstad said.
The project involves the half-inch milling of the roadway surface followed by two thin layers of microsurfacing, or emulsified asphalt, to seal cracks and other irregularities.
IDOT has seen “very good success” with the method in recent years, Hjelmstad said, noting similar projects on Highway 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake and on U.S. Highway 65 from Mason City to Iowa Falls.
“One of the reasons we do it is to protect the highway,” he said, adding the Midwest’s freeze-thaw cycle is hard on cracked roads. “The protective coating extends the life of it and seals it up.”
You have free articles remaining.
The microsurfacing project is among two on Highway 18 in North Iowa.
On Sept. 3, a project involving safety and operational improvements began at the three intersections on Highway 18 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street in Clear Lake.
Traffic signals will be added at the intersection of Highway 18 and the southbound Interstate 35 ramps. Improvements will be made to the other two. The southbound Interstate 35 off-ramp will be widened and a right-turn lane will be added, he said.
No detours are planned for the project, but multiple lane closures are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention while driving through the work zone.
The project is expected to be completed in November.
For more travel information and updates in North Iowa, visit www.511ia.org.
Clear Lake HC 1
Clear Lake HC 2
Clear Lake HC 3
Clear Lake HC 4
Clear Lake HC 5
Clear Lake HC 6
Clear Lake HC 7
Clear Lake HC 8
Clear Lake HC 9
Clear Lake HC 10
Clear Lake HC 11
Clear Lake HC 12
Clear Lake HC 13
Clear Lake HC 14
Clear Lake HC 15
Clear Lake HC 16
Clear Lake HC 17
Clear Lake HC 18
Clear Lake HC 19
Clear Lake HC 20
Clear Lake HC 21
Clear Lake HC 22
Clear Lake HC 23
Clear Lake HC 24
Clear Lake HC 25
Clear Lake HC 26
Clear Lake HC 27
Clear Lake HC 28
Clear Lake HC 29
Clear Lake HC 30
Clear Lake HC 31
Clear Lake HC 32
Clear Lake HC 33
Clear Lake HC 34
Clear Lake HC 35
Clear Lake HC 36
Clear Lake HC 37
Clear Lake HC 38
Clear Lake HC 39
Clear Lake HC 40
Clear Lake HC 41
Clear Lake HC 42
Clear Lake HC 43
Clear Lake HC 44
Clear Lake HC 45
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (1).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (2).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (3).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (4).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (5).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (6).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (7).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (8).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (9).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (10).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (11).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (12).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (13).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (14).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (15).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (16).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (17).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (18).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (19).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (20).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (21).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (22).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (23).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (24).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (25).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (26).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (27).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (28).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (29).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (30).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (31).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (32).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (33).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (34).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (35).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (36).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (37).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (38).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (39).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (40).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (41).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (42).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (43).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (44).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (45).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (46).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (47).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (48).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (49).jpg
Clear Lake vs MCHS football 09.20.19 (50).jpg
Photos from the 2019 Clear Lake homecoming festivities on Friday in downtown Clear Lake. At the coronation ceremony, Jackson Loge and Bella Pa…
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.