{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 18 between Clear Lake and Garner will no longer experience delays due to road construction after this week, state officials say.

A crew with ASTECH Corp. of St. Cloud, Minnesota, is wrapping up an $888,832 Iowa Department of Transportation microsurfacing project in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties.

“We’re hoping to be done this week,” said Pete Hjelmstad, IDOT District 2 field services coordinator. “There’s weather predicted, but hopefully it’ll happen overnight so we can continue to get it done.”

The project, which began Sept. 6, has reduced traffic on Highway 18 to one lane in both directions from U.S. Highway 69 to Iowa Highway 122, and a pilot car has been in operation.

Iowa DOT

IDOT

A pilot car, instead of a designated detour, was put in place to ensure the project was completed safely, efficiently and with the least amount of inconvenience for travelers on the highway, Hjelmstad said.

The project involves the half-inch milling of the roadway surface followed by two thin layers of microsurfacing, or emulsified asphalt, to seal cracks and other irregularities.

IDOT has seen “very good success” with the method in recent years, Hjelmstad said, noting similar projects on Highway 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake and on U.S. Highway 65 from Mason City to Iowa Falls.

“One of the reasons we do it is to protect the highway,” he said, adding the Midwest’s freeze-thaw cycle is hard on cracked roads. “The protective coating extends the life of it and seals it up.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The microsurfacing project is among two on Highway 18 in North Iowa.

On Sept. 3, a project involving safety and operational improvements began at the three intersections on Highway 18 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street in Clear Lake.

Traffic signals will be added at the intersection of Highway 18 and the southbound Interstate 35 ramps. Improvements will be made to the other two. The southbound Interstate 35 off-ramp will be widened and a right-turn lane will be added, he said.

No detours are planned for the project, but multiple lane closures are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention while driving through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

For more travel information and updates in North Iowa, visit www.511ia.org.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments