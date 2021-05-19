Two-vehicle accident in Meservey results in severe injuries

A two-vehicle accident north of Meservey sent one to the hospital for severe injuries on Tuesday night.

On May 18 at 9:47 p.m., Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to an accident with injuries in the 5000 block of Balsam Avenue north of Meservey.

A 2018 Ford Edge driven by Zelene Schilling, 64, of Meservey was headed south when she "collided with a disabled 1990 Ford-250 that was stopped in the roadway, also facing southbound, with no lights on," a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department said.

German Cabrera, 38, of Meservey was getting into the driver's seat of the Ford F-250 as the collision occurred and was severely injured. Cabrera was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Mason City Fire Department and Meservey and Thornton First Responders assisted at the scene.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

