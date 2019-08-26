{{featured_button_text}}

Two Charles City residents were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Mitchell. 

John Carpenter, 34, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported by Mercy Air Med to Mercy One in Mason City, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 

Passenger Ashley Carpenter, 32, was transported by ambulance to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. 

John Carpenter was negotiating a left hand curve at West Main Street and Commercial Street in Mitchell at 3:40 p.m. when he lost control and left  the roadway, according to the crash report. 

Ashley Carpenter was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the ditch. 

The motorcycle struck multiple trees before John Carpenter was also thrown and landed in the ditch, according to the crash report. The motorcycle landed on top of him. 

Both victims sustained serious injures, the crash report stated. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

