{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday proved to be life-changing for two North Iowa women.

Laura Baumann, of Leland, and Amanda McMurray, of Mason City, were named the recipients of North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center’s second annual Second Chance program.

“It’s just wonderful,” Baumann said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

The women seated near loved ones wiped away tears as they shook hands with Drs. Lyell Hogg and Christopher Kepros, oral and maxillofacial surgeons at the dental center, after the announcement.

Baumann and McMurray will receive complimentary full-arch restoration treatments as this year’s program recipients.

A full-arch restoration procedure, typically costing $50,000, replaces broken, decayed and missing teeth with custom implant-supported dentures that work as permanent, fully-functioning and natural-looking teeth, according to North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

The Second Chance program was designed to improve the health and overall quality of life for local recipients who have extensive tooth loss, damaged and decayed teeth and are unable to afford proper treatment.

“Your teeth have a much bigger effect on you than just your ability to chew,” Hogg said. “It’s one of the first ways we meet and greet another person. It has a significant psychological effect on how you view yourself and unfortunately how the world views you.

“We’re in a very unique and lucky position that we’re able to provide back that functionality to eat and chew again but also give them back the self-confidence they lost.”

The women were selected out of nearly 400 applicants — more than triple the applications North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center received last year.

Each applicant was asked to share a detailed personal story about why they should be selected as the Second Chance program’s recipient as well as a photo of the current state of their teeth.

“One of the hardest parts of doing this is seeing so many people with a lot of problems and having to decide who is going to be that person who we’re going to end up treating,” Hogg said.

Second Chance (2).jpg

Amanda McMurray and her mother, Kim, of Mason City, listen as Dr. Lyell Hogg discusses the Second Chance program at North Iowa Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Because of the number of applicants and their inspiring stories, the surgeons at North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center decided to offer two smile makeovers this year.

Baumann and McMurray applied for the Second Chance program after seeing it on Facebook.

McMurray, who attended the announcement with her mother, Kim McMurray, said she was shocked and happy to be named a recipient.

“I’m very excited,” she said.

McMurray, 31, a single mother of five children, works full-time at Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool in Mason City. She has avoided critical dental treatment for years because of a traumatic dental experience when she was a child.

She said she applied for the program because she wanted a better smile and more confidence, but never thought she’d get it.

“Thank you,” McMurray said to the doctors. “There’s no words really.”

Baumann, 53, works in the food service department at Forest City High School and as a housekeeper at the Forest City YMCA.

She has been living with only four teeth for at least a decade, and she said her confidence has continued to decline in that time.

Baumann decided to apply for the program in hopes of improving her future oral health and receiving “a nice smile for the kids,” her 30th wedding anniversary and her 35th class reunion in Des Moines this year.

“I just want to have a good smile and be more outgoing and see new things,” she said.

Second Chance (1).jpg

Laura Bauman and her husband, John, of Leland, listen as Dr. Lyell Hogg discusses the Second Chance program at North Iowa Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Baumann is the caregiver for her husband, John, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about a year ago, and that’s changed their lives drastically.

When Baumann was announced as a recipient of the program, the biggest smile spread across her husband’s face.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “Words can’t even say (how I feel).”

The dental center has partnered with Straumann Dental Implant Company and Mason City restorative dentists Dr. Nathan Hehr from the Nettleton Dental Group and Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt from Mint Springs Dentistry for this year’s program.

Cruz-Orcutt, who’s been a dentist since 2011, said she was honored to be asked to be a part of the program.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to provide the patient a healthy smile and allow them to smile confidently,” she said. “It’s something for many reasons haven’t been able to obtain, so I think it’s very rewarding to be able to help.”

After the announcement, Baumann and McMurray met with their restorative dentists and dental surgeons to go over the next step in the process.

Second Chance is among three programs North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center offers. It also launched Wisdom For Wisdom and Academic Advantage programs last year.

The programs are Hogg and Kepros’ way of giving back to the community that’s supported their practice.

For more information about North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center or its programs, visit www.nioralsurgery.com.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments