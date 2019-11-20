Wednesday proved to be life-changing for two North Iowa women.
Laura Baumann, of Leland, and Amanda McMurray, of Mason City, were named the recipients of North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center’s second annual Second Chance program.
“It’s just wonderful,” Baumann said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
The women seated near loved ones wiped away tears as they shook hands with Drs. Lyell Hogg and Christopher Kepros, oral and maxillofacial surgeons at the dental center, after the announcement.
Baumann and McMurray will receive complimentary full-arch restoration treatments as this year’s program recipients.
A full-arch restoration procedure, typically costing $50,000, replaces broken, decayed and missing teeth with custom implant-supported dentures that work as permanent, fully-functioning and natural-looking teeth, according to North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center.
The Second Chance program was designed to improve the health and overall quality of life for local recipients who have extensive tooth loss, damaged and decayed teeth and are unable to afford proper treatment.
“Your teeth have a much bigger effect on you than just your ability to chew,” Hogg said. “It’s one of the first ways we meet and greet another person. It has a significant psychological effect on how you view yourself and unfortunately how the world views you.
“We’re in a very unique and lucky position that we’re able to provide back that functionality to eat and chew again but also give them back the self-confidence they lost.”
The women were selected out of nearly 400 applicants — more than triple the applications North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center received last year.
Each applicant was asked to share a detailed personal story about why they should be selected as the Second Chance program’s recipient as well as a photo of the current state of their teeth.
“One of the hardest parts of doing this is seeing so many people with a lot of problems and having to decide who is going to be that person who we’re going to end up treating,” Hogg said.
Because of the number of applicants and their inspiring stories, the surgeons at North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center decided to offer two smile makeovers this year.
Baumann and McMurray applied for the Second Chance program after seeing it on Facebook.
McMurray, who attended the announcement with her mother, Kim McMurray, said she was shocked and happy to be named a recipient.
“I’m very excited,” she said.
McMurray, 31, a single mother of five children, works full-time at Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool in Mason City. She has avoided critical dental treatment for years because of a traumatic dental experience when she was a child.
She said she applied for the program because she wanted a better smile and more confidence, but never thought she’d get it.
“Thank you,” McMurray said to the doctors. “There’s no words really.”
Baumann, 53, works in the food service department at Forest City High School and as a housekeeper at the Forest City YMCA.
She has been living with only four teeth for at least a decade, and she said her confidence has continued to decline in that time.
Baumann decided to apply for the program in hopes of improving her future oral health and receiving “a nice smile for the kids,” her 30th wedding anniversary and her 35th class reunion in Des Moines this year.
“I just want to have a good smile and be more outgoing and see new things,” she said.
Baumann is the caregiver for her husband, John, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about a year ago, and that’s changed their lives drastically.
When Baumann was announced as a recipient of the program, the biggest smile spread across her husband’s face.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “Words can’t even say (how I feel).”
The dental center has partnered with Straumann Dental Implant Company and Mason City restorative dentists Dr. Nathan Hehr from the Nettleton Dental Group and Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt from Mint Springs Dentistry for this year’s program.
Cruz-Orcutt, who’s been a dentist since 2011, said she was honored to be asked to be a part of the program.
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to provide the patient a healthy smile and allow them to smile confidently,” she said. “It’s something for many reasons haven’t been able to obtain, so I think it’s very rewarding to be able to help.”
After the announcement, Baumann and McMurray met with their restorative dentists and dental surgeons to go over the next step in the process.
Second Chance is among three programs North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center offers. It also launched Wisdom For Wisdom and Academic Advantage programs last year.
The programs are Hogg and Kepros’ way of giving back to the community that’s supported their practice.
For more information about North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center or its programs, visit www.nioralsurgery.com.
Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month, Braden Petree
Sunrise Rotary student for September is Braden Petree. Braden is the son of Travis Petree and Jeana Petree. He is a Senior at Newman Catholic School. Braden participates in Cross Country, Basketball, Golf, Campus Leadership Team, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll at Newman. Braden is very involved in his community and is a part of YEILD. Braden's future plan is to pursue an education in the fields of Pre-Med and Engineering.
Stanley Rusley, 90
Wish Stanley Rusley a Happy 90th Birthday.
Stanley claims he started The Great Depression being born November 26, 1929.
Greetings may be sent to: 23371 385th St., Lake Mills, IA 50450
Friends of the 457 – Thank You - Toys For Tots
The Friends of the 457’s tenth annual Toys For Tots collection at the Cannonball November 9th proved to be the largest collection to date. Thanks and appreciation to the community for filling the baggage cart at the big steam engine’s site in East Park to overflowing for children in need. Also a special thanks to the members of the Marine Corps Reservist team who volunteer their time to promote and collect Toys For Tots during the Christmas season.
Friends of the 457
Thank you
The family of Jane “Gran” Coe would like to sincerely thank everyone who reached out to each of us as we mourn her passing. Whether it be a card with kind words written inside, a phone call, a text or coming to her Celebration of Life, each of you helped to make a difficult time much easier to endure. We are grateful for the great memories some of you shared and the meals or goodies some of you brought to the house, but most of all, we feel extremely blessed to know she was loved by so many of you, and she will be remembered for a very long time.
The family of Jane Coe
XPO Employee of the Month, Dan Barnes
Congratulations to Dan for being nominated by his co-workers to receive the Employee Of The Month award for the month of October. Dan has worked as a DSR (Driver Sales Representative) with XPO for the past 17 years. He is also a valuable asset to the company for his knowledge and experience with various technical applications and devices being used by XPO for tracking, recording, monitoring and observing the freight moving process from company dock to customer dock. Dan is also a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the electronic log system as mandated by the DOT department.
XPO is fortunate to have Dan and his skills at work for them every day! Thank you Dan Barnes!
Charlotte Oulman, 90
Charlotte Oulman will be 90 on the 17th of November. Please send cards to her at 502 Fifth Ave W, Thompson, IA 50478.
Jack Kennedy, 95
Jack Kennedy was born November 12, 1924, at the family home on the east edge of Clear Lake. He will be celebrating his 95th birthday with his wife Wanda, four children, grandchildren and friends.
Thank You
We sincerely thank everyone who sent cards or called or texted us for our 65th anniversary. Special thanks to Paula and Ross, Carrie and Ron, and Danny and Amy for celebrating with us. We are so blessed.
May God bless you,
Pauline & Bud Bahnsen
Pals, 70 Years
Clear Lake – Robert E. and Lois D. Pals will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 11.
Bob Pals and Lois Davis were married Nov. 11, 1949, in the Little Brown Church at Nashua. They have a son, Randy, and a daughter, Sally. Randy and his wife, Judy, live in Clear Lake. Sally and her husband, Jerry, live in Ankeny.
Cards may be sent to: Bob and Lois at 2005 S. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
1000 miles in 2019!!!
Last month Marlene Peterson of Mason City completed 1000 miles on her bike. Her motto has always been to “stay active.” She believes staying active mentally, physically and spiritually has served her well for over 80 years.
She rides in Arizona in the winter. She appreciates the bike trail from Mason City to Clear Lake and also uses the Lanesboro, Minnesota, trail. Her friend Carol has helped to log some of the miles with her. Her husband Duane Graversen used to ride with her but now enjoys walking. She encourages everyone to stay active.
We love you, Your Family
Thank you
To my family and friends -
I'd like to say thank you for all the cards and wishes sent my way. You made my birthday a very special one to remember!
Betty Neel
Richard Trimble, 60
Richard Trimble, of Forest City, Iowa, will celebrate his 60th birthday Sunday, November 16.
A surprise card show will be held in honor of Richard’s 60th birthday.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 116 Central Dr, Forest City, IA 50436.
Remember, it’s a surprise – so if you see him don’t spill the beans!
Hofstrand completes Ph.D.
Andrew Hofstrand, son of Don and Suzanne Hofstrand of Mason City, completed his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Arizona this October. He graduated from Mason City High School. He holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Iowa in Piano Performance, Physics, Astronomy, and Mathematics. He studied piano at Manhattan School of Music and earned an MS in Applied Mathematics from the City College of New York. He has a research, post-doctoral position at the University of Arizona this year. He and his wife Yasmin, a Jordanian classical pianist, live in Tucson, Arizona.
Thank You
I wish to thank all who sent me so many beautiful birthday cards! The daily trip to the mailbox held a ray of sunshine through each day of rain. Notes of empathy and well wishes from those in similar situation as mine are deeply appreciated.
Again, thank you. Terri Marsh
Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month, Hailey Worman
Sunrise Rotary student for October is Hailey Worman. Hailey is the daughter of Tim and Jill Worman. She is a Senior at Newman Catholic School. Hailey participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track, Art Club, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll at Newman. Hailey is very involved in her community, currently working on her Red Cord. She enjoys going to nursing homes to visit with residents. She also participates in in-service days that include work at the MacNider Campground and Park. Hailey plans to attend NIACC and transfer to a university to finish her degree in education.
Julsen, Schwichtenberg married
Taylor Erin Julsen and Alex John David Schwichtenberg were married at 4:30 p.m. on September 7, 2019, at The Rustic Rose Barn in Roland, Iowa.
The bride’s parents are Barb and Mike Mikesh and the late Brad Julsen. The groom’s parents are Marcia McGowan and John Schwichtenberg, Jr.
The couple resides in Urbandale.
DeLoss Baker, 90
DeLoss Baker, of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hardee’s in Mason City to celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born November 10, 1929, in Mason City. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1469 E State St, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Thank you for all the cards and gifts that I received for my 90th birthday. It was great!!
Janice Dorenkamp
Thank You
We would like to thank everyone who donated meals, sent cards, or gave memorials.
Your words of encouragement, visits, phone calls, were appreciated.
During this difficult time, your prayers were most uplifting.
Pete was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; he will be deeply missed by all.
The family of Pete Mclaughlin
Thank You
The Family of PENNY LIN MEYER would like to thank everyone for your prayers and support. Everyone has been so thoughtful and appreciated her beautiful smile, as many have commented. We will all miss her friendliness, hugs and unconditional love she had toward everyone. Thank you for all the cards, memorials, and food that was prepared for us, her family. Words alone cannot express our gratitude and you all continue to be in our prayers. May God Bless: Ken and Linda (parents); Wendy Jorgensen, Mike and Schelly Hackenmiller, David and Julie Meyer (siblings); Lisa Jorgensen (special friend Michael), Anne and Zach Lewis, and Dexter, Alan, Paula, Nathan, Sophia (nieces and nephews.)
100 Years Young!
Maynard Isenberger will turn 100 on November 16. He will be honored at an Open House on November 17th at Garner United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a short program at 3 p.m. He requests no gifts please. Your presence will be his gift. Cards may be sent to 1240 Maben Ave, Garner IA 50438.
Leon Casperson, 90
Leon Caspersen, of Clear Lake, Iowa, will be honored with a Family Dinner, to celebrate his 90th Birthday.
Leon was born on November 7, 1929, in Rockwell, Iowa.
Cards may be mailed to 409 1st Ave South, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Betty Neel, 80
Betty Neel turns 80 on October 29th!
Make her day special by sending her birthday greetings to 24767 Lark Ave, Manly, IA 50456.
We love you Mom!
Thank you
The Friends of the 457 extend a thank you and appreciation to the community for supporting Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection last Saturday, October 19, at the Rotary Cannonball steam engine in East Park. The Shoebox collection is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian disaster relief program serving people worldwide. First Convent Church assisted with the collection.
Friends of the 457
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Neil Gogerty
Neil Gogerty, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's Student of the Month for October. He is the son of Eric and Jen Gogerty.
Neil is a member of the MCHS football, basketball and track teams. He is a team captain and letter winner in Football. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and Wesley United Methodist Church. Gogerty is undecided where he will attend college next fall but plans to focus his studies in the areas of mathematics and science.
Jeanette Collins, 90
Jeanette (Geer) Collins will turn 90 years old on Tuesday, November 5th! She was born to Ruth (Nelson) Geer and Ralph Geer, who resided in Mason City at that time. You are invited to help her celebrate by sending cards to her at The Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield IA, 50475.
Andy Frascht, 90
Andy Frascht of Rockwell, Iowa, was honored with a Family Dinner on October 26, to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Andy was born on October 24, 1929, in Greene, Iowa. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 106, Rockwell, IA 50469.
Noss, 60 years
Richard Noss and Janice Foell Noss, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married November 21, 1959, in Dougherty, Iowa, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Block 10 in Sheffield, Iowa. No gifts please. Cards and wishes may be sent to 2867 Raven Ave, Rockwell, IA 50469.
The couple’s children are: Rick – St. Petersburg, Florida; Steven – Allen, Texas; and Jim, Waterloo, Iowa.
Thompson to Celebrate 90th Birthday
Richard D. Thompson, of Crystal Lake, will observe his 90th birthday on Friday, November 8, with a family supper. He was born November 8, 1929.
Greetings may be sent to: Richard D. Thompson, 10787 350th St, Forest City, IA 50436.
Happy Birthday with Love from your wife of 69 years and children: Kathy, Kevin, Kristi, Karen, and Kelly, and 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Roland (Rollie) Brosz, 90
Roland Brosz, of Mason City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born on November 6, 1929, in South Dakota. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 845 Third St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Graversen, 70 years
Leslie Graversen and Betty Martie were married 70 years ago, October 30, 1949. They were blessed with 2 daughters, 2 grandsons, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great great granddaughter. Plymouth, Iowa, was their home for 61 years. After retiring, they have moved to an apartment and reside at 275 N Taft Ave, Unit 206, Mason City, IA 50401.
Natalie Hamiel
Ty and Lindsey Hamiel, of Mason City, are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Irene Hamiel born on August 21, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.
Natalie is welcomed by brothers Easton and Levi. Grandparents are Mike and Mary Hamiel and Jocee Kelly.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Alea Awe
Alea Awe, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for October. She is the granddaughter of Lois and Allen Awe, and the sister of Miracle Awe.
Alea Awe is a member of the Mason City High School concert choir and national honors society. She is a varsity letter winner in cheerleading, choir, and academics. She has maintained a 4.0 throughout high school. Alea Awe plans to attend a four year university to study medicine.
Lynn S. Griffith, 80
Lynn Griffith, of Mason City, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, November 6, with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to her at 402 Prairie View Ln, Mason City, IA 50401-2571.
“Happy Birthday” and Much Love to our Amazing Wife and Mom, from Karl, David, Randy and Family.
Thank You
The family of Ramona A. McCourt would like to thank all of you for your thoughtfulness, generosity and support during Mom’s illness and recent passing. She touched many hearts with her love and hugs.
Sincerely from her children,
Kathy MacPhail
Dan McCourt
Patty Reuterl
Bahnsen, 65 Years
Westly (Bud) Bahnsen and Pauline (Petersen) Bahnsen of Mason City were married on October 24, 1954. They will celebrate 65 years of marriage. The couple’s children are Chris (Linh) Bahnsen of Pensacola, Florida; Paula (Ross) Anderson, of Dumont, Iowa; and Carrie (Ron) Waldbillig of Kansas City, Missouri. They have six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to 1415 Sixth St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Gaby Snyder
Name: Gaby Snyder
Parents: Steve Snyder and Louise Cragg
School Activities/Accomplishments: Quiz Bowl, National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist, Honor Roll
Community/Church Activities: Youth Choir, Hospital Volunteer, Humane Society Volunteer
Future Plans: Attend University of Iowa
Thank you
Sincere thanks to our families and friends who honored us with their presence, cards and gifts at our Birthday Open House.
God Bless you all! Bill & Joan Otterman
Rev. Stein Retirement
Rev. Ron Stein, longtime pastor of First Baptist Church in Mason City, Iowa, is retiring. He has been in Ministry 51 years and has been pastor of the First Baptist in Mason City for 30 years. He also has a radio ministry on KGLO every Sunday morning. He and his wife, Karen, plan to remain in Mason City.
A celebration of his retirement will held 1-2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 125 E State St, Mason City, IA, in the fellowship hall. The public is invited to join in his retirement celebration.
Memories
Charles (Chuck) McGreevey
April 21, 1944 – October 22, 2011
Love always, Karen and the Kits
Graff, 60 years
Ron Graff and Mary Austin, of Mason City, IA, were married October 21, 1959, in Mason City. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception of special friends and family on October 19 at East Park in Mason City. The reception was hosted by their children: Laura (Mario) Torres , Jacksonville, Florida; Rhonda (Terry) Schulz, Clear Lake, Iowa; Angie Zavala, Mason City, Iowa; and Melissa (Michael) Thiese, Mason City, Iowa. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 3310 Ninth St. SW, Bldg #1, Apt #122, Mason City, IA 50401.
Carolyn Ryan, XPO Employee of the Month
Carolyn was recognized by her co-workers and management on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, for 25 years of outstanding customer service with XPO Logistics LTL.
Carolyn has seen a lot of changes over the years, but her dedication to the customer and devotion to her job has never changed. Carolyn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her job and has become wonderfully skilled at providing the best shipping experience for XPO’s customer base, as well as providing support and leadership for the many internal customers she works with every day.
The company is proud of Carolyn and this remarkable achievement and is grateful to have her representing XPO LTL.
