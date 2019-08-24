Two North Iowa farms were honored at the Iowa State Fair last week for conservation efforts and environmental stewardship.
They were two of 53 families honored by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon for taking voluntary actions to improve or protect the environment and the state’s natural resources.
Honored were Lonnevik Farms, Marvin Lonnevik and Wayne Lonnevik, of Hancock and Wright counties; and Jon and Mary Nissen, of Wright, Humboldt and Kossuth counties.
“Our farmers feed and fuel the world — a role that comes with great pride but also a responsibility to preserve the environment for future generations,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I was proud to participate in this ceremony at the Iowa State Fair recognizing farm families for their steadfast stewardship of Iowa’s land, water and natural resources.”
These farm families use scientifically-proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers that support the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. They recognize the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to the residents downstream.
The award was sponsored by Bayer CropScience. The winners were chosen by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.
Since the creation of the Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012, more than 500 Iowa farm families have been recognized by the governor, Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources.
