Two Newman students finalists in state bar's Constitution contest

Braden Petree and Hailey Worman of Newman Catholic High School are finalists in The Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project.
One hundred finalists were selected from the more than 1,000 students across Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” Project. These finalists will be honored at a luncheon held at the West Des Moines Marriott on Jan. 13, 2020. The luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. This year’s Keynote Speaker is the Honorable Justice Christopher McDonald of the Iowa Supreme Court.
From the finalists, five students and their teachers will be chosen by a random drawing to attend the all expense paid, Close-Up Foundation’s five-day long education work session in Washington, D.C., in February 2020. The work sessions are organized to develop a deeper understanding of government and the political process.
The “Know Your Constitution” Project is designed to enrich students’ understanding and appreciation of the Constitution. The students participating in the project were required to familiarize themselves with Constitution-related issues. A quiz was completed by each participating student. An essay question accompanied the quiz in case of a tie. This year’s essay topic involved Constitutional questions centered on a restrictive student dress code at a public high school. Students were asked to consider the nature of the First Amendment as it relates to student conduct.
Prior to the luncheon on January 13, the student finalists will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with a constitutional expert to discuss the essay topic and recent developments and rulings.
This program is sponsored by The Iowa State Bar Association, with additional funding from the Iowa State Bar Foundation and many of the county Bar Associations across Iowa.