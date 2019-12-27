Two Newman students finalists in state bar's Constitution contest

Braden Petree and Hailey Worman of Newman Catholic High School are finalists in The Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project.

One hundred finalists were selected from the more than 1,000 students across Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” Project. These finalists will be honored at a luncheon held at the West Des Moines Marriott on Jan. 13, 2020. The luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. This year’s Keynote Speaker is the Honorable Justice Christopher McDonald of the Iowa Supreme Court.

From the finalists, five students and their teachers will be chosen by a random drawing to attend the all expense paid, Close-Up Foundation’s five-day long education work session in Washington, D.C., in February 2020. The work sessions are organized to develop a deeper understanding of government and the political process.