Two new businesses find homes in Rockwell

Rockwell recently welcomed two businesses to the community in Central Design and Company opened at 315 E. Main St. and Smitty’s Car Wash at 425 E. Main St., respectively

Friends Brittany Martin, Chelsea Bamrick, Emily Petersen and Lindsey Peterson decided to find a way to do something together that was creative and would give them a break from their daily jobs Central Design and Company was born.

Peterson, who is a John Adams Middle School teacher in Mason City, said they finally got their push when a friend of theirs was selling her (vinyl cutting) machine and the storefront they were looking at came up for lease. Petersen said they were thinking, “The machine is for sale, the building is open, let’s just do it. What are we waiting for. This is our opportunity,” so they just jumped in.

Petersen said a few of them had worked with vinyl before but nobody had a background in graphic art. Since opening she said they have been learning a lot, not just about their machines, but how to work with all kinds of mediums, products and customers. “It’s really cool, very different from what we do during the day. That’s something we really like,” Peterson said.

Since opening the team has produced door lettering for semi cabs, t-shirts, team jerseys and banners down to little car decals, can koozies and stickers to put on phones. “Sometimes we say ‘We put sticky stuff on cool stuff,’” Petersen said.

The second business, Smitty’s Car Wash, is a fairly recent addition to Main Street.

When Jason Smith discovered that his new shed and gravel drive for RV parking was actually on the car wash property, “...we kind of had to buy it,” Smith said.

The purchase was made in June and he got to work determining whether his new purchase was even operational, since it had sat empty for several years.

“I replaced the tanks and replaced a lot of the copper. I’ve gotten very good at soldering copper,” Smith said. The car wash reopened a month ago with a 10- by 14-foot bay.

“She (wife Amanda) didn’t think we’d be able to make it usable but people in town seem to love it,” Smith said.

They are also looking into updating the car wash to accept credit and debit cards.

“This was closed so long people kind of forgot it was here. That’s what the signs are for,” Smith said, pointing to his building. Emily and Lindsey Petersen, who coincidentally are Amanda Smith’s cousins, created the signs. “There’s never been a sign on it before.”

In addition to the new signage, Smith said his son Jase likes to help out by opening the big bay door before he leaves for school, to remind people it is open for business.