Two intersections will close Monday in Mason City for manhole replacements

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, two intersections will be closed in Mason City to replace manholes, part of the city's 2021 sanitary sewer repair project.

Those intersections are 14th Street Southeast and South Massachusetts Avenue, as well as Fifth Street Southwest and South Van Buren Avenue.

The closures are expected to last about a week. 

For more information, contact the Mason City Operations and Maintenance Department at 641-421-3675.

10 14 21 5th SW and Van Buren.jpg.png

Upcoming intersection closure: Fifth Street Southwest and Van Buren Avenue
10 14 21 14th SE and Mass.jpg.png

Upcoming intersection closure: 14th Street Southeast and Massachusetts Avenue

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

