{{featured_button_text}}
Cops weblogo 3

Two men died on Wednesday morning after their cars collided on the northbound side of I-35.

Henry D. Robinson, 30, of Newnan, Georgia, was driving a Nissan van the wrong way on northbound I-35 near mile marker 196 when he struck head-on a Ford pickup driven by Bryon K. Hendricks, 52, of West Des Moines, according to a press released issued by the Iowa State Patrol.

Hendricks' truck also clipped a Toyota SUV traveling northbound and driven by Clifton H. Richardson, no age listed, also of West Des Moines. 

Both Robinson and Hendricks were pronounced dead at the scene. Richardson was uninjured.

Assisting agencies included Iowa DOT, Clear Lake Police, Fire and EMS; Cerro Gordo County Sheriff and the Georgia State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments