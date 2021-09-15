Two car collision in Clear Lake leaves one in hospital with minor injuries

On Wednesday morning, a two-car collision occurred in Clear Lake, leaving one driver in the hospital with minor injuries, according to Clear Lake Police Department Lt. Brandon Heinz.

The accident occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Eighth Street.

According to Heinz, the driver of a Ford Focus was broadsided by a Ram pickup truck when the driver of the Ford Focus failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

As a result, the driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries and was transferred to MercyOne, but has since been released.

The driver of the Ram pickup truck sustained no injuries.

