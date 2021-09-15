 Skip to main content
Two car collision in Clear Lake leaves one in hospital with minor injuries
Two car collision in Clear Lake leaves one in hospital with minor injuries

On Wednesday morning, a two-car collision occurred in Clear Lake, leaving one driver in the hospital with minor injuries, according to Clear Lake Police Department Lt. Brandon Heinz. 

The accident occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Eighth Street.

According to Heinz, the driver of a Ford Focus was broadsided by a Ram pickup truck when the driver of the Ford Focus failed to yield to oncoming traffic. 

As a result, the driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries and was transferred to MercyOne, but has since been released. 

The driver of the Ram pickup truck sustained no injuries. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

