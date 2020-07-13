Two-car accident in rural Cerro Gordo sends one to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A two-car accident, northwest of Thornton, sent a South Dakota man to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies say 22-year-old Peter Rieffer, of Garretson, SD., was traveling westbound on 155th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County in a 2009 Pontiac G6, and was unable to stop at the intersection of Balsam Avenue.

Rieffer struck a 2005 Chevy Express van driven by Eric Pluff, 41, of Alexander. Both vehicles entered the ditch, with Pluff's vehicle landing upright, and Rieffer's landing on its driver's side.

Rieffer was transported by Mercy Air Med to MercyOne North Iowa with undetermined injures.

Unnamed passengers involved in the crash sought treatment on their own. The extent of their injuries is unknown, and information on Pluff's status was not immediately available.

All occupants were wearing seat belts. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

