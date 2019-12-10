Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection commonly thought to be an illness of the past, has been detected in Franklin County.
On Monday, the Hampton-Dumont school district issued a notice on its website that a student who was later diagnosed as having TB was in the high school.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with Franklin County Public Health to create a list of with whom the student came in contact so that they can also be tested, said Ashley Roberts, Franklin County Public Health administrator.
TB is an airborne pathogen transmitted through coughing, talking and sneezing. Individuals stricken with the illness will most likely experience a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest and cough up sputum or blood. A fever can also be present.
The illness is treated with antibiotics. A vaccine for TB is generally not recommended.
You have free articles remaining.
Franklin County Public Health will work with the Iowa Department of Public Health to set up a clinic to perform blood tests, Roberts said, but no official date has been set yet.
TB testing and treatment is free through the Iowa Department of Public Health. Alan Lynch, the state's TB program manager, didn't immediately return a call for comment.
Franklin County has had only one other documented case of TB between 2008-2017, according to state health records. Over the same time frame, Iowa has averaged about 46 cases of TB annually, down markedly from the 600-700 diagnosed in the 1930s and 1940s, according to the Iowa DPH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.