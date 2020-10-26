 Skip to main content
Trump Car Cruise Day met with cheers, honks of approval
Trump Car Cruise Day met with cheers, honks of approval

Trump Car Cruise Day

A large group of Trump fans gather in the Sears parking lot for a Trump car cruise on Sunday.

National Trump Car Cruise Day was Sunday and the North Iowa Trump Car Cruise hit the road on Sunday afternoon, after gathering in the Sears parking lot.

Julie Billings led the day with a prayer, and Cerro Gordo County Recorder candidate Larry Wentz led the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, with his daughter alongside.

Also in attendance was State House District 54 GOP candidate Shannon Latham, Jan Groff and Nancy Rockman.

The cruise took wound its way through South Mason City, down Thrush Avenue over the Avenue of the Saints to Rockwell. Through Swaledale the cruise continued to Ventura/Clear Lake to North Shore Drive and the Surf Ballroom parking lot. Drivers listened to a patriotic message from President Trump, and were greeted with cheers and honks from passersby.

Trump Car Cruise Day

The organizers of the Trump Car Cruise attempt to stay warm during a snowy Sunday afternoon.
