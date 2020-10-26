Trump Car Cruise Day met with cheers, honks of approval

National Trump Car Cruise Day was Sunday and the North Iowa Trump Car Cruise hit the road on Sunday afternoon, after gathering in the Sears parking lot.

Julie Billings led the day with a prayer, and Cerro Gordo County Recorder candidate Larry Wentz led the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, with his daughter alongside.

The cruise took wound its way through South Mason City, down Thrush Avenue over the Avenue of the Saints to Rockwell. Through Swaledale the cruise continued to Ventura/Clear Lake to North Shore Drive and the Surf Ballroom parking lot. Drivers listened to a patriotic message from President Trump, and were greeted with cheers and honks from passersby.