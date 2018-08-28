THORNTON | A Des Moines truck driver is listed in serious condition after severe weather blew his semi off the interstate south of Mason City Tuesday morning.
Kenneth Best, 61, was transported to Mercy Medical Center--North Iowa, where a hospital spokeswoman said he is listed in serious condition.
Best was driving a 2019 International Semi southbound in severe weather when a gust of wind pushed the semi and caused it to roll into the median, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The accident was reported about 8:25 a.m. at the southbound 180 mile marker on Interstate 35.
— Courtney Fiorini
