Trinity Health completes acquisition of MercyOne

LIVONIA, Mich. — Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Catholic health systems, announced Thursday the agreement to acquire MercyOne is completed. MercyOne is now a full member of the Trinity Health system, based in Livonia, Michigan. The news follows an April announcement that Trinity Health signed an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including home care, hospice, and infusion locations.

“For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities. With MercyOne now fully part of Trinity Health, we are a stronger and more unified system that will strengthen MercyOne’s ability to serve our patients, colleagues, and communities,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health. “Health care providers across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but together, we are stronger. With our shared history and Catholic mission, we look forward to continuing a legacy of high-quality care for generations to come.”

The completion of the acquisition is a highly anticipated milestone that marks a shared commitment to ensuring access to health care across Iowa. Operating as a part of Trinity Health, MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing more integrated and unified care in the communities it serves.

As an example, MercyOne will transition to Trinity Health’s common platforms, including a single electronic health record, allowing patients to easily manage their care across all MercyOne services and facilities. The result is a more convenient and consistent care experience for MercyOne’s communities, according to a news release.

“Today’s closing further advances MercyOne’s Vision to provide a personalized and radically convenient care experience for Iowans and neighboring communities. We are delighted to become a full member of the Trinity Health family which will further our goal to be a more strongly connected system of health services,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are grateful to CommonSpirit for their support in the transition and for more than 25 years of successful partnership in Iowa. We look forward to further strengthening the Mission of MercyOne.”

MercyOne serves more than 3.3 million patients each year. It consists of 16 medical centers, and 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites with a range of health and wellness offerings such as provider services and urgent care. More than 20,000 people are employed by the system, 2,000 of those doctors and providers.

Trinity Health's facilities span 25 states. Since 1998, the Iowa-based regional health system has been under a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, which is now CommonSpirit.

Previously, both organizations had a 50% ownership stake in the Northeast Iowa health care facilities, including Elkader. CommonSpirit Health owned the central Iowa facilities while Trinity Health owned those in Sioux City, Mason City, Dubuque and Clinton. MercyOne operated hospitals and other facilities in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.