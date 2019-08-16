{{featured_button_text}}

A trial date has been set for a Manly woman after allegedly telling police her car had been stolen.

Jessica Lacy Rush mugshot

Jessica Lacy Rush booking photo.

27-year-old Jessica Lacy Rush pleaded not guilty on Aug. 5 to the charge of filing a false report of an indictable offense.

Around 2:50 a.m. on June 23, a Clear Lake police officer discovered Rush's unoccupied vehicle submerged in the lake, near City Park. No one was injured. Authorities say Rush claimed that her car had been stolen from another location. 

CLPD vehicle recovery

Numerous agencies, including the Clear Lake Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, assisted Clear Lake police in recovering a stolen car found submerged in the lake early Sunday morning.

On June 27, Rush and Ashlyn Marie Petersen, 26, of Mason City, were both arrested and charged after an investigation conducted by Clear Lake police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office concluded Rush was a passenger in her own car when it was accidentally driven into Clear Lake by Petersen.

Ashlyn Marie Petersen mugshot

Ashlyn Marie Petersen booking photo.

Petersen pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of making false reports and was sentenced to two days in jail.

Rush's trial is scheduled to begin on. Oct. 15.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments