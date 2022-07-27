Traveling massage therapists help make RAGBRAI tick

"I don't ride, I work and help relieve sore muscles." said Mary McDermott. She has traveled with Central Iowa Charter for five years now, massaging riders in the charter as they cycle across Iowa.

"I would have to say this is the busiest year (I've been here)," McDermott noted of the 49th RAGBRAI. McDermott has been with the charter for six years, but with the pandemic gap year she has worked five RAGBRAIs. This year has seen record numbers in the Central Iowa Charter.

In past years the charter service has housed roughly 100-150 riders. This year the charter welcomed over 200. The influx leaves McDermott with busy 18-hour days for RAGBRAI, but she remains in good spirits throughout the event.

McDermott travels with the charter, getting up at 6:30 a.m. and heading off to the next town. She helps the charter reserve space, and then sets up for massages. Usually McDermott would help the charter team set up tents, but this year, riders have been coming into town early. Rather than starting massages around 4 p.m., McDermott has started working as early as 2:30 p.m. She works through the afternoon and evening, then shuts down around 9 p.m.

"Then I sleep for about six hours, get up and do it again," she said. "After this week, I'm gonna be taking a long nap."

Over at Jefferson Elementary, a group of massage therapists who travel with the Pork Belly Ventures charter set up shop.

According to the charter's website, the group "started out with a hundred riders, one rented baggage truck, and about four crew members." They also started out with just one massage therapist.

That was 28 years ago. Now, they boast 11 massage therapists

Julie Alexander, a therapist who has been with Pork Belly Ventures for a decade, loves making time for RAGBRAI every year.

"We love it," she said. "We get a chance to see people from all over the world. They always leave us with some kind of really cool moment where, it's just a 'wow' moment. The stories of their lives, or how much they are enjoying being here with Pork Belly, or just our services."

Alexander had a massage therapist friend refer her to the charter all those years ago, and since deciding to join she's been hooked.

In terms of logistics, all of the Pork Belly riders get an email in June letting them know that the massage booking is open.

As the team leader, Alexander fields those calls and makes sure everything is organized. The first day is always light because the riders are fresh, but things begin to pick up steam from there.

With Mason City being the "Century Day" stop, those appointments went through the roof.

"This is our busiest day," Ashley Guillaume, who has been with Pork Belly Ventures since 2017, said. "Today we're busy early because there are so many staggers because it's so long. Sometimes it starts later. Weather is a part of it, too."

Before she was in massage therapy, Guillaume worked in events. Later on in life, the massage school she went to posted about Pork Belly Ventures need for a massage therapist for RAGBRAI.

Guillaume jumped at the chance.

"I've been hooked ever since," she said. "I love doing events. ... I love the whole event. It's a lot of fun. The crew is amazing. Every person is just as nice as the next and just as hard-working."

The group has several massage therapists from Des Moines, a couple from Spencer, as well as Clear Lake, one from Cedar Rapids, and a pair of out-of-staters from Evanston, Ill. and Moline, Ill.

And just like Alexander, Guillaume enjoys being able to meet people from all around the world.

"Every single person has a different story on our table," she said. "I've had people from Germany on my table. They haven't been here in several years, but there's a couple from the Bahamas that would come up. Canada, all over the continental U.S. Really cool people with really amazing stories."

With RAGBRAI being an outdoor event where people socialize and make new friends, the event provides a break from the silent massages that therapists so often give.

"This is a really cool environment to do this in because it's more social," Guillaume said. "We get to actually talk to them and not feel like we're in our home studios and have to be quiet and relax. ... I don't want to say it's a lot more fun, but it's a different kind of fun than the day-to-day, in-office massage."

And as far as what the future holds for Guillaume and RAGBRAI?

"I'll keep doing this until my body gives out," she said with a smile.