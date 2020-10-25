Transportation during COVID a challenge for rural schools

Vicki and Matt Bruening live on a Floyd County acreage with six children ranging from a sophomore in high school to a fourth-grader.
Bruening drives her kids to school in the morning as a way to provide more time to get ready. In the afternoon while she’s at work, the family relies on school transportation from Charles City’s joint high school and middle school campus, and one of the district’s two elementary schools.
This year, students ride the bus COVID-style: fewer students, more sanitizing, and siblings seated together.
Transportation strains on rural school districts may pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic, but the global health crisis challenged school officials to a new level of planning to safely bring students back to class for the 2020-2021 school year — and keep the quintessential yellow school bus safe for students and employees alike.
Jerry Mitchell, Charles City Community School District director of operations, compared the amount of work to prepare for the 2020-21 school year to his time planning for the Y2K glitch scare in early 2000, when he worked in healthcare services.
“Everything we do, whether it’s on the buses or my custodians cleaning the buildings — are we doing enough, are we doing the right thing? That’s always in the back of my mind," Mitchell said.
A RURAL LANDSCAPE
The Bruening children are some of the approximately 1,560 students enrolled in the Charles City Community School District in North Iowa, which covers four communities in two counties — approximately 224 square miles in the 2018-2019 school year, according to annual transportation data filed by the district to the state, and published in January 2020.
During the 2018-19 school year, public school districts collectively spent $169.4 million in transportation operating costs, according to state data, averaging out to $696.41 per student transported. Between 2018 and 2019 Iowa lawmakers approved $30 million in funding for school districts with the highest transportation costs per pupil to address transportation inequities, according to the National Education Association.
Out of seven school bus routes in the Charles City Community School District, four are dedicated to students outside of the town’s boundaries. Transportation picks up students on acreages and in the rural communities of Floyd, population of 300; Colwell, population of 70; and Bassett, population of 65, which sits in neighboring Chickasaw County.
When district officials began to plan for social distancing on buses, adjustments followed.
Charles City district drivers normally haul 43-45 students on a 65-passenger bus; this year, a bus carries about 33-35 students, two students per seat, said Mitchell, the director of operations. By state law, students cannot spend more than 75 minutes a day on district-provided transportation to their school, which also puts rural districts in a bind planning for more routes.
PLANNING A NEW SCHOOL YEAR
“People compare it to World War II as the last time schools were so broadly impacted by something systemic in our society,” Superintendent Mike Fisher said. “This is generational-shifting. We expect school to look different and be different and be better coming through this. We can use this to get better.”
Charles City routes for bus drivers average two hours and 20 minutes round-trip, and new sanitization practices can add up to 45 minutes a route for drivers. Districts with larger boundaries face a big challenge ensuring those buses meet social distance guidelines for COVID-19 and still reach rural students, said Chris Darling, director of the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association.
“There’s no way some school districts have enough equipment or drivers for a 77-passenger bus to go every other seat,” Darling said. “When you get out to a rural district like Pocahontas, they’re huge, Dubuque has huge boundaries. You can’t go out multiple times. … You end up with school districts that have a hard time doing triple routes or double routes because they are so rural, and every school district is so different.”
At an early September IPTA Zoom training session, Darling asked member transportation departments to raise hands onscreen if they had problems retaining or attracting bus drivers.
“Some school districts have lost four or five drivers, some lost one or two. They were having a very difficult time attracting drivers to drive school buses right now,” Darling said.
Support Local Journalism
Larger school districts have offered signing bonuses — nearly $2,000 at one central Iowa district, Darling said — and individual healthcare coverage to new bus drivers; other districts such as Charles City have cross-trained custodial staff and associates to be licensed to drive school buses for afternoon routes, when full-time drivers might be transporting students for activities. Out of 22 drivers, the Charles City district only had one driver step back from the wheel temporarily.
“We’re pretty lucky because when I started here about seven years ago, I took over buildings and grounds, and also transportation. At the time it was really tight on drivers, so what we did is every time we hired a new custodian, maintenance man, mechanic, there’s a requirement as part of their job description that they go ahead and get a bus license,” Mitchell said. “We’re one of the few districts that are sitting pretty well for bus drivers.”
PAYING FOR THE PROTOCOL
Through the federal CARES Act passed on March 27, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund awarded $71.6 million to Iowa school districts for COVID-19 assistance, and $26.2 million to Iowa schools out of $3 billion awarded to the state through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER).
In the 2018-19 school year — the last year recorded by state data, before COVID-19 protocols influenced district spending — the Charles City district reported a net operating transportation budget of $331,592.53 to the state, about $505.09 per student using transportation services.
Out of this spring’s ESSER Fund, the district budgeted $70,000 to support remote learning and $45,000 for health and safety measures, which included cleaning and managing transportation services for students, said Mitchell.
It’s helpful, Fisher said, but hard to know how long the district will have to make those funds last.
“Depending on how long the pandemic goes on, it absolutely can start to drain those resources,” Fisher said.
FOLLOWING THE RULES
When the Bruening family decided their kids would be riding the bus home from school on in-person class days, following the rules would be paramount, Vicki Bruening said.
“‘All right kids, whatever those rules are, you need to follow them,’” Bruening recalled saying. “I think the district did a really good job of creating that structure and those rules to make sure that everyone would be safe.”
Charles City assigns seats on every bus and tries to keep family members together so contact tracers can quickly identify which students sat where if a person later tests positive for COVID-19.
“This is generational-shifting. We expect school to look different and be different and be better coming through this.”
The district requires the seat behind the driver and the seat on the opposite side of the aisle remain empty. Hand sanitizer is available to every student who enters the bus; drivers use pump sprayers with disinfectant every time the bus empties. Charles City students are required to wear face masks while on school transportation.
Drivers transitioned to the cleaning. “I mean when you first heard it you’re like ‘oh no’ and it felt like a lot of work, but really it hasn’t been that big of an adjustment,” Jackie Walsh, a bus driver for two years, said.
“We sit in our seats and they load, and I’ll give the kids some hand sanitizer,” she said. “We sanitize after our morning rounds of picking up kids and dropping them off at school. And then I’ll sanitize again tonight when I get home.”
Mitchell believes most of the new protocol will remain for school transportation departments in the future as standard practice, as well as some new services. As families in the district struggled with food insecurity in the aftermath of COVID-19 shutdowns, the department developed a new service for the community, delivering about 45,000 meals to families in need from school closure in March until July 31.
Some Charles City bus drivers continue that service today for the district: after completing routes at 9 a.m., three drivers return to the road by 10 a.m. with a van to deliver meals to district families in need.
As a parent, Bruening said she believes the district’s transition helped families feel secure in how their children would integrate back into the classroom.
“They did a really good job slowly transitioning the kids back face-to-face,” Bruening said. “Kids are so easily able to adapt. They do it and they’re happy to be back.”
Kate Hayden is a contributor to the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism – IowaWatch.org. The Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism-IowaWatch is a non-profit, online news website that collaborates with news organizations to produce explanatory and investigative reporting. Read more or support our journalism at www.IowaWatch.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.