Traffic patterns will change at Floyd County intersection on Nov. 22

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic pattern changes:
- Eastbound traffic on U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern will be moved to the newly constructed lanes and will use the on- and off-ramps for access to northbound U.S. 218 and southbound Floyd County Road T-44.
- U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 traffic will remain in the current lanes and will be able to turn south on Floyd County Road T-44.
- Traffic signals at the current intersection of westbound U.S. 18 and Iowa 27, northbound Floyd County Road T-44 and southbound U.S. 218 will remain in place throughout the winter season.
- Traffic on southbound U.S. 218 and northbound Floyd County Road T-44 wanting to access eastbound U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 will use the newly constructed on-ramps.
- Montgomery Street, Liberty Street and Packard Avenue intersections at U.S.18 and Iowa 27 will be closed.
People are also reading…
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts, according to the release.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through Iowa DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com