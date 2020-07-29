Tractor roll-away kills woman in Clear Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman was killed in Clear Lake by a roll-away tractor owned by the State of Iowa.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred Tuesday, July 28 at Clear Lake State Park Beach at 6490 South Shore Drive.

An unattended tractor owned by the State of Iowa rolled downhill towards the beach area and struck 21-year-old Mercedes Kohlhardt of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who was sitting near the beach.

Kohlhardt died at the scene from her injuries.

The Department of Natural Resources, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Air Med assisted at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0