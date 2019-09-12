{{featured_button_text}}
Radar of storm line

A line of storms have produced several unconfirmed tornadoes in central Iowa on Wednesday night.

3:29 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Mitchell and Howard counties until 4:05 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Riceville, 15 miles east of Osage, moving north at 25 mph. 

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Those in the path of the storm are advised to take shelter now.

