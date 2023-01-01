Top baby names in Mason City for 2022 include Olivia, Oliver

What’s in a name?

While it may not arrive wrapped in cute paper, ribbons and bows, a name is usually the first gift a baby gets after being born. Some parents even host “naming day” gatherings to announce their choice to family members and friends.

Choosing a baby name also is considered by experts as one of the toughest and most stressful decisions made by parents.

In Mason City, MercyOne North Iowa reported 670 births in 2022 with Olivia, Eleanore and Evelyn as the top picks for girls’ names, and Oliver and Henry the top boys’ names, with Jaxon and Hayden tied for third.

MercyOne hospitals in Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Although popular baby names vary by region, Olivia was the top choice for girls across several MercyOne hospitals, following national trends.

Nationally, Olivia, Emma and Amelia were the top girl names for the second consecutive year, Babycenter.com reports. BabyCenter, an online media company that is part of Everyday Health Group-Pregnancy & Parenting, said the top five baby girl names remained the same as 2021 with each name ending in the letter “a.” Liam, Noah and Oliver ranked as the top boy names. Baby name data is volunteered by parents who entered their babies’ names in EHG P&P’s database.

Recent naming trends tracked by Babycenter reveal references to nature, such as Violet, Iris and Juniper for girls and River, Wren and Atlas for boys. Using the letter “X” in boy’s names, in particular, such as Jaxon and Maddox, are a nod to cowboy culture, Babycenter said. The TV series “Yellowstone” is credited with popularizing names like Dutton, Kayce, Stetson, Walker and Wyatt.

Another rising trend is for “grandmother coastal” names like Rosemary, Hazel and Eloise, referencing a “fashion and style aesthetic that people associate with wealthy middle-aged women who live near a beach,” BabyCenter reported.

Celebrities are name influencers, as well, with names like Maverick (after Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character) and Elon (as in Musk) on the list, although Elon is “the year’s fastest falling baby name,” while Will, Jada and Chris saw a dip in popularity following the Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, after Rock joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The list of baby names dropping in popularity include Amber, which fell 176 spots on BabyCenter’s list after the defamation trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, and Ellie, Riley, Bella, Hannah and Madison. For boy names, Myles was the biggest riser, while Cameron, Andrew and Logan dropped the most and Jack fell out of the top 20.

As for baby name trends in Iowa, at MercyOne Central Iowa in Des Moines, 4,100 births, including 92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets, resulted in Liam and Henry topping the boys' list with Isaac and Oliver tied for third. Olivia, Charlotte and Scarlett were the top girls' names.

In eastern Iowa, Olivia ranks as the most popular girls name for 2022 at UnityPoint Health hospitals and Jack was the top pick for boys, UnityPoint Health’s Carson Tigges said in a press release.

Ellie/Elliana for girls and Luke/Lucas for boys were the top names for babies born at MercyOne Northeast (Waterloo), according to a press release. The hospital had 900 births and 11 sets of twins in 2022.

At UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, the top 10 girl’s names for 2022 were: Ava, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Quinn, Hazel, Addison, Collins, Elsie and Parker. For boys, the top 10 chosen names were Jack, Leo, Elijah, William, Thomas, Rowan, Walker, Henry, Brooks and Carter.

Overall, the top 10 most popular baby names at Eastern Iowa UnityPoint Health hospitals in 2022 were: Oliva, Harper, Charlotte, Ava, Violet, Lucy, Evelyn, Grace, Aurora for girls; and Jack, Leo, Brooks, Liam, Oliver, Henry, Hudson, Asher, Theodore and Owen.

Top boy names at MercyOne Northeast Iowa also included Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer and Daniel. Popular girl names included Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn and Serenity.

