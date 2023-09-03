A Tom Thoma Memorial Scholarship Fund is being established at North Iowa Area Community College to honor the late Mason City councilman and longtime Globe Gazette editor.
The scholarship will benefit Mason City High School students who plan to attend NIACC.
To learn more about the fund or to contribute, please contact Molly Knoll, director of institutional advancement at NIACC, at Molly.Knoll@niacc.edu or (641) 422-4404.
Thoma, 74, of Mason City, died on Thursday, August 24 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.