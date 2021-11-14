Todd Greene becomes court appointed special advocate in Cerro Gordo County

Todd Greene of Forest City is Cerro Gordo's newest court appointed special advocate.

An assistant professor of criminal justice at Waldorf University, Greene was sworn in by Judge Adam Sauer. As a CASA volunteer, he will advocate for children who have been abused and neglected in Winnebago, Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties.

North Iowa CASA Program Coordinator Crystal Engstrom said that Greene and other CASA volunteers serve as advocates for the child or children to which they are assigned. A CASA reviews records and talks to parents, social workers, teachers and others who have knowledge of the child’s situation. The CASA then makes recommendations to the court about what is in the best interest of the child.

The North Iowa CASA program needs more volunteers from this area, Engstrom said. All training is provided, and virtual training is available. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have some flexibility in their schedules and pass background checks. For those who may be unable to volunteer, donations to the program are greatly appreciated.

For more information on volunteering or donating, contact Crystal Engstrom at 515-824-6001 or crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov, or visit https://childadvocacy.iowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.