Today is primary day in North Iowa
0 comments
alert top story

Today is primary day in North Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting Day - March 3 - 2

A Mason City voter checks in to his polling location at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse on March 3.

 Lisa Grouette

It's time to head to the polls. 

But it appears many of you already have.

As of Friday, 336,529 Iowans already had voted in today’s primary compared with a total of 287,919 who cast votes in 2018, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

There were 186,399 Democrats and 150,130 Republicans who voted early. That’s compared with total turnout of 182,736 Democrats and 105,183 Republicans two years ago.

For those who still wish to head to the polls today, here's who is running in North Iowa. Not sure where to go to vote? Find your polling location by heading online to the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

All North Iowa

U.S. Senate 

Republican: Joni Ernst (i) 

Democrat: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, Cal Woods

U.S. Representative District 4

Republican: Randy Feenstra, Steve King (i), Steven Reeder, Bret A. Richards, Jeremy Taylor

Democrat: J.D. Scholten

Cerro Gordo County

State Senate District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i) 

State Representative District 52 -Todd Prichard (D)(i), Craig A. Clark (R), Charley Thompson (R). 

State Representative District 53 - Sharon Steckman (D)(i), Simon Thomas Abela (R)

State Representative District 54 - Kai Trevor Brost (D), Karen Koenig (D), Shannon Latham (R)

County Supervisor District 1 - Tim Latham (R)(i) 

County Supervisor District 3 - Chris Watts (R)(i)

County Auditor - Adam Wedmore (D)(i)

County Sheriff - Kevin Pals (R)(i)

Floyd County

County Supervisor - Linda Tjaden (R)

State Senator District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i)

State Representative District 52 - Todd Prichard (D)(i), Craig Clark (R), Charley Thomson (R).

Franklin County

Supervisors District III - Corey Eberling (R)(i), Chris Vanness (R)

Auditor - Katy Flint (R)(i)

Sheriff - Aaron Dodd (R)

State Representative District 54 - Kai Trevor Brost (D), Karen Koenig (D), Shannon Latham (R).

Hancock County

Hancock County Board of Supervisors – Donny Schleusner (R) and Jerry Tlach (R)(i)

Hancock County Auditor – Michelle Eisenmann (R)(i)

Hancock County Sheriff – Robert Gerdes Jr. (R)

State Senator, District 4 – Dennis Guth (R)

Mitchell County

Mitchell County Board of Supervisors - Al Winters (R), James Wherry (R), Mark Marley Hendrickson (R), Gary Fossey (R), Michael Mayer (R), and Steven A. Smolik (R)

Mitchell County Auditor - Rachel Foster (R)

Mitchell County Sheriff - Gregory Beaver (R)(i)

U.S. Representative, District 1 - Abby Finkenauer (D)(i), Thomas Hansen (R), and Ashley Hinson (R)

State Senator, District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i)

State Representative, District 51 - Jane Bloomingdale (R)(i) and Jane Podgorniak (D) 

Winnebago County

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors – Susan Smith (R), Dan Kirschbaum (R), Steven Peterson (D) and Gary Nelson (D)

Winnebago County Auditor – Karla Weiss (R)(i)

Winnebago County Sheriff – Michael Droessler (R) and Steven Hepperly (D)

State Representative, District 7 – Henry Stone (R), Debra Jensen (D) 

Worth County

Auditor - Jacki Backhaus (R)(i)

Sheriff -Dan Fank (R)(i)

Supervisor District II - Mark Smeby (R)(i), William Schulte (R), Gary Hanson (R)

State Representative District 51 - Jane Bloomingdale (R)(i), Jane Podgorniak (D) 

State Senator District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)

For more information about the June 2 primary, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website, or your county auditor's website.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Board told courthouse offices to reopen by appointment
News

Board told courthouse offices to reopen by appointment

During the opening minutes of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting, County Attorney Mark Walk told Supervisors they are not required to answer public questions, but they are obligated to supply specific documents to the public when those documents are requested.COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News