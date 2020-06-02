Today is primary day in North Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time to head to the polls.

But it appears many of you already have.

As of Friday, 336,529 Iowans already had voted in today’s primary compared with a total of 287,919 who cast votes in 2018, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

There were 186,399 Democrats and 150,130 Republicans who voted early. That’s compared with total turnout of 182,736 Democrats and 105,183 Republicans two years ago.

For those who still wish to head to the polls today, here's who is running in North Iowa. Not sure where to go to vote? Find your polling location by heading online to the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

All North Iowa

U.S. Senate

Republican: Joni Ernst (i)

Democrat: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, Cal Woods

U.S. Representative District 4

Republican: Randy Feenstra, Steve King (i), Steven Reeder, Bret A. Richards, Jeremy Taylor

Democrat: J.D. Scholten

Cerro Gordo County