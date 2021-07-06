To Trinity and beyond: Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years

150 years. Within that span of time, a person could see about three to five generations of their family and history.
For Trinity Lutheran Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary of the establishment of its congregation, that's meant service to generations of families for both their spiritual and physical needs.
“I think about the generations of people that have called this congregation home and put down their roots of faith here,” Senior Pastor Dan Gerrietts said about what the 150-year anniversary meant to him. “What that is meant for all the different things that happen in our lives: the birth of babies, raising your children, couples meeting, growing old, having grandchildren, and mourning loved ones that have died. As people of faith, we think about the God is in the midst of and shepherding us and helping us through it in a community together.”
Trinity Church was established on July 1, 1871, by Scandinavian immigrants who came from Wisconsin and settled in Iowa. Originally, Trinity Church began with the name Scandinavian Lutheran Church of Mason City and became the third organized church in Mason City at the time, according to Trinity Lutheran's historical account in a 125th anniversary booklet.
Congregation members struggled at that time with language barriers and made their sermons and constitution in Norwegian. Norwegian was the staple language for the church for over a generation before officially offering services in English in 1906 after Rev. G.G. Belsheim took the pulpit, according to Gerrietts and historical accounts.
The church faced challenges through pastors staying temporary and reorganization of itself shortly after establishing the congregation.
Tough times met their match with the formation of the Ladies’ Aid that was formed July 2, 1886, which was important when it came to finances and supporting the church. The push by the women of the congregation is what helped get Trinity through their challenges, according to Graves and Gerrietts.
“Norwegian women had a great talent for handicrafts and fine sewing, so they began to see an opportunity to serve the community was some of the gifts that they had and so they started to have meals, supported the servicemen, and go out to the fairgrounds and host meals out there that brought a little income,” Pastor Kathy Graves said.
Trinity built its first church on May 3, 1894, at the cost of $2,484. Up until then, the congregation moved around locations, including the Parker Opera House on North Federal Avenue and an old stone country school house north of town.
The location of its first building caused problems for the congregation after the city's decision to extend what is now Fifth Street Southeast and turn it into a dump. The smell from that dump kept people away from attending services and attendance dropped to 10 to 18 people per week. Trinity Lutheran's historical account booklet says the morale from the congregation dropped further after decisions were made to open a freight depot, city gas, and electric company around the church as well.
Trinity did not receive its first resident pastor until 1906 with Belsheim, who began serving congregations in both Mason City and Clear Lake.
Along with overseeing the first English services, Belsheim was there during the time when the church decided to change its name from Scandanavian Lutheran Church to Trinity Lutheran Church. The decisions for both the naming of the church and the offering of English services resulted in a small growth of membership, according to the 125th anniversary booklet.
Trinity Lutheran saw its attendance numbers reach over 1,000 under Rev. Alvin N. Rogness during the late 1940s. The increase of those in attendance had the church make arrangements with the Palace Theater, now Southbridge Mall, to hold services.
“Within a year or two of (Rogness') arrival, the congregation along with the post-war boom grew to several thousand members in a very short period of time,” Gerrietts said. “It was at that time that they determined they needed to build this building.”
Efforts in the past had failed to move their location, but it became apparent during their attendance boom that they needed to expand. Under Rogness, they were able to purchase the construction of $350,000 building at 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Shortly after moving into the new building, the old church on South Pennsylvania and Fifth Street was destroyed by a fire on January 5, 1950.
In the span of Trinity Lutheran’s 150 years within the Mason City community, they have been a part of several social services being created, like Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Community Kitchen, and Northern Lights Homeless Shelter, according to Gerrietts.
Trinity has also expanded its efforts to help those outside of Iowa with international services.
“We partnered with a project in Bihar, India, that helps women in sustainable farming for their families. We are doing another project in Chili,” Graves said “We’ve been a large supporter of disaster relief and world hunger relief.”
Today, Trinity Lutheran Church is a congregation of over 3,000 members who attend its in-person services or tune in to their livestream and radio broadcasts.
Currently the ages of their members span from infants to 105-year-olds. Gerrietts said that their congregation is deeply rooted in Lutheran traditions, but is working hard to adapt to changing times in a changing world.
Building additions have been made to the church with an education area and office area. Trinity is constantly being used throughout the week with opportunities being offered to the community like youth activities, health ministries, seminars, funerals, exercise groups, Wednesday Night Alive classes, and other special events.
Their services currently run with a 5 p.m. Saturday, a 9 a.m. Sunday in their outdoor courtyard and a 10:30 p.m. livestreamed service due to COVID-19. In the fall, they hope to return to four in-person services with a 5:00 p.m. service on Saturday, 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and a 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
For the future, Trinity Lutheran is looking to see how they can use their numbers to help inside and outside the community, including helping other congregations.
“I think what we have going on here is not ours but to open our hands and extend it to whoever is interested in what it that we have to offer,” Graves said.
“That’s one of the things that we’re looking at for the next number of years is to say how we can use what God has given us to be a gift to the larger church. That along with continuing to try to be a force in the community for bettering the lives of people, all people,” Gerrietts said “I think that’s always going to be the core of our mission as a servant church.”
