To Trinity and beyond: Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years

Currently the ages of their members span from infants to 105-year-olds. Gerrietts said that their congregation is deeply rooted in Lutheran traditions, but is working hard to adapt to changing times in a changing world.

Building additions have been made to the church with an education area and office area. Trinity is constantly being used throughout the week with opportunities being offered to the community like youth activities, health ministries, seminars, funerals, exercise groups, Wednesday Night Alive classes, and other special events.

Their services currently run with a 5 p.m. Saturday, a 9 a.m. Sunday in their outdoor courtyard and a 10:30 p.m. livestreamed service due to COVID-19. In the fall, they hope to return to four in-person services with a 5:00 p.m. service on Saturday, 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and a 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

For the future, Trinity Lutheran is looking to see how they can use their numbers to help inside and outside the community, including helping other congregations.

“I think what we have going on here is not ours but to open our hands and extend it to whoever is interested in what it that we have to offer,” Graves said.