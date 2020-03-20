To meet COVID-19 demands, Kwik Trip looks to hire 2,000 employees

Although Kwik Trip's Open Interview Day was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the convenience store chain is still hiring.

Kwik Trip is looking to fill both full- and part-time positions to meet increased COVID-19 demands. Online job fairs will be available for those who are interested.

"We are looking to hire at least 2,000 co-workers as quickly as we can to help our stores, production facilities and distribution and transportation divisions keep up with the high demand for our products and services," recruiting manager Stephanie Cormican said. "In addition to year-round and seasonal positions, we understand that individuals may have been displaced due to COVID-19 and are looking for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment.

"The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment. The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for those individuals during this time."

To apply for a job at Kwik Trip, or for more information on online job fairs, visit kwiktrip.jobs.

