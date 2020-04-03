'Tis the season: Highway work slated to begin in Clear Lake this April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Work will resume on the Highway 122 construction project in Clear Lake later this month.

Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah, plans to restart the project, which was suspended last fall due to below-average temperatures, on April 13, said Pete Hjelmstad, Iowa Department of Transportation District 2 field services coordinator.

“There is some prep work for the new traffic signals going on off the roadway right now,” he said.

The $1.6 million project, which started last September, involves safety and operational improvements at the three intersections on Highway 122 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street.

Traffic signals are being added at the intersection of Highway 122 and the southbound Interstate 35 ramps. Improvements will be made to the other two. The southbound Interstate-35 off-ramp will be widened and a right-turn lane will be added, Hjelmstad said.

Offset left-turn lanes, like those at the North 32nd Street, will be added on eastbound and westbound Highway 122 “to improve sight lines” at North 24th Street and the north and south I-35 ramps.