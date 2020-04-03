'Tis the season: Highway work slated to begin in Clear Lake this April

Work will resume on the Highway 122 construction project in Clear Lake later this month.
Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah, plans to restart the project, which was suspended last fall due to below-average temperatures, on April 13, said Pete Hjelmstad, Iowa Department of Transportation District 2 field services coordinator.
“There is some prep work for the new traffic signals going on off the roadway right now,” he said.
The $1.6 million project, which started last September, involves safety and operational improvements at the three intersections on Highway 122 between North 24th Street and North 32nd Street.
Traffic signals are being added at the intersection of Highway 122 and the southbound Interstate 35 ramps. Improvements will be made to the other two. The southbound Interstate-35 off-ramp will be widened and a right-turn lane will be added, Hjelmstad said.
Offset left-turn lanes, like those at the North 32nd Street, will be added on eastbound and westbound Highway 122 “to improve sight lines” at North 24th Street and the north and south I-35 ramps.
The three signals will be synced, so traffic will flow better through there.
Hjelmstad said the remaining work, including turn lanes and traffic signals, should take about six weeks to complete and will involve lane closures and delays. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention while driving through the work zone.
The project is being funded by IDOT and Clear Lake.
A pre-construction agreement between Clear Lake and the IDOT signed last year stated the first $500,000 of the project will be paid by Traffic Safety Improvement Program funds and the remainder will be split 50-50 between the city and the state.
Clear Lake’s portion of the project will be about $550,000, instead of the $390,050 originally estimated.
For more travel information and updates in North Iowa, visit www.511ia.org.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
