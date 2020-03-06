Time isn’t on the side of a permanent time change in Iowa

DES MOINES — Daylight saving time arrives Sunday, but hopes some state lawmakers have for making it permanent in Iowa most likely won’t spring forward.

Iowans who engaged in the twice-a-year, clocking-changing ritual this weekend don’t have much prospect for change, backers say, unless sleep-deprived legislators return next week to the Capitol in a grouchy, lost-hour funk and ready to do something about it.

Iowa is one of 32 states that this year are considering or have passed laws that would affect daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some of the bills seek to make daylight saving time year-round, some seek an exemption from federal time-zone rules and other seek to put it to a public vote.

There are bills in both legislative chambers at the Iowa Statehouse that seek to make daylight saving time permanent — one in the Senate to do it outright, and one in the House to do it if neighboring states Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska do the same to minimize disruptions in border towns.

A separate Senate bill to make central standard time the year-round norm failed to advance this session, and the other measures are soon to see their time for debate run out as well.