Tim Latham announces re-election campaign for county supervisor

The impromptu Cerro Gordo County Supervisor election race received another candidate this week.

On Monday, Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Tim Latham announced he would be seeking re-election for his supervisor seat in 2022.

"If elected, I pledge continued work for county wide economic development, to represent all constituents, to bring transparency to the supervisor position and county board meetings," Latham said in a press release. "I am devoted and dedicated to making Cerro Gordo County a great place to live and raise your family."

Latham is in the middle of his second term as a county supervisor, having been first elected in 2016.

This is a wholly unique situation Latham has found himself in, as he will be competing to complete his two-year term as supervisor against one of the other current county supervisors, Chris Watts.

This is as a result of county redistricting, which put supervisors Watts and Latham, who currently represent districts one and three, both into District 1.

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors earlier in February voted to approve the proposed county districts from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency (LSA).

Currently, Districts 1 and 3 cover parts of Mason City — District 1, the western portion, and 3, the eastern portion. District 1 also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District 2 contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current county layout.

District 1 will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while District 3 will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District 2 will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Latham and Watts will now have to face off in a primary election for district one the summer.

Watts announced his campaign at the beginning of March, and no other candidates have come forward to run for the county supervisor seat in District 1.

Supervisor Casey Callanan announced he would also be seeking re-election, as well, in District 2, where he currently runs unopposed.

District 3 has two candidates who have announced their bids for the seat: Democrat and Mason City Council member Paul Adams, and Republican Don O'Connor.

The county supervisor primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

