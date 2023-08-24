North Iowa is well-known as a welcoming, homey place to live, work and play. Lindsay Greenwood and Nyle Berger have brought that North Iowa feeling to their newly expanded Three on the Tree Coffee & Café.

The business was celebrated by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Aug. 11.

Established in 2019 by local entrepreneur Katie Wold, the business has thrived at the corner of Delaware and Second St. N.E. Greenwood worked as Three on the Tree's manager and built the knowledge and skills she needed to take over ownership of the cozy coffee shop.

"I'll admit, I was a little scared at first, but Nyle is my 50/50 partner. I say it's more like 100/100 because we both put so much into it," Greenwood said.

"The baking part is where my passion is at. We're the only locally owned bakery making fresh treats daily. We also have grab-and-go lunches, online ordering and even catering. We've done a few big catering events for meetings and things," she said. "We've already grown quite a bit, especially with the bakery side."

Three on the Tree is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Iowa Eatz delivers drinks from the café and will soon add baked goods and lunches, but if you're in a rush, both Greenwood and Berger recommend ordering online for quick pick up.

"You can order directly through our website while you're getting ready to leave for work and we'll have your order ready on the counter when you are," Greenwood said.

On Saturday mornings during Mason City Farmers Market season (May through October), you'll find Berger at the café's booth in Central Park. He serves up coffee and treats to early and late morning shoppers alike, filling the park with the invigorating scent of freshly brewed coffee.

Berger spends most of his time working the counter and managing the front end operations of the business. "For me, it's about keeping that homey, family feeling. This is a good place to spend a little time while you're downtown," he said.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Robin McClelland City County Government Reporter Follow Robin McClelland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false