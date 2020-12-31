 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three join NIACC Alumni Advisory Board
0 comments

Three join NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

{{featured_button_text}}

Louisa Montealvo, Chad Nelson and Paul Rottinghaus have joined the North Iowa Area Community College Alumni Advisory Board.

Montealvo, of Clear Lake, graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree in 2010 and the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in cinema in 2012.

Montealvo is an admissions counselor with Waldorf University in Forest City.

Louisa Montealvo

Montealvo

She is a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Committee, Francis Lauer’s Gala Planning Committee and Main Street Mason City’s Promotions Committee.

Nelson, of Northwood, graduated from NIACC in 1997 and Iowa State University in 1999 with a degree in agribusiness.

Nelson is the president of Farmers State Bank in Northwood and farms.

Chad Nelson

Nelson

He is the president of the Worth County Fair Board, a board member of the Worth County Community Foundation and serves on the finance committee at First Lutheran Church.

Rottinghaus, of Charles City, graduated from NIACC in 1972 and has two degrees in business management and economics from the University of Northern Iowa.

Rottinghaus, a longtime businessman, is the CEO of Zip’s Truck Equipment Inc. in New Hampton.

Paul Rottinghaus

Rottinghaus

He is currently a member of Friends of Towing, Iowa Auto Dealers Association and the Charles City Area Development Board, as well as a number of state towing associations. Rottinghaus is also a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City.

Other members of the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board are President Ruth Miller ’72, Tony Coloff ‘62, Tanya Dadisman ’99, Past President Ron Eichmeier ‘72, Amy Fleming ‘96, Jerel Jernigan ’11, Brittney Sanchez ’12 and Lisa Smidt ’89.

Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991. The Alumni Association supports the annual Pathways to Success program and graduation reception along with student scholarships, the Intouch newsletter and other alumni activities.

Membership in the NIACC Alumni Association is free and open to graduates and others who have benefited from the programs and services of the college.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Photos: A tour of NIACC workforce programs

A $15 million bond request by NIACC would be used in part to expand and enhance health care and advanced production and mechanics workforce programs in order to meet the growing demand for enrollment in those areas.

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News