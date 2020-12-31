Three join NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

Louisa Montealvo, Chad Nelson and Paul Rottinghaus have joined the North Iowa Area Community College Alumni Advisory Board.

Montealvo, of Clear Lake, graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree in 2010 and the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in cinema in 2012.

Montealvo is an admissions counselor with Waldorf University in Forest City.

She is a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Committee, Francis Lauer’s Gala Planning Committee and Main Street Mason City’s Promotions Committee.

Nelson, of Northwood, graduated from NIACC in 1997 and Iowa State University in 1999 with a degree in agribusiness.

Nelson is the president of Farmers State Bank in Northwood and farms.

He is the president of the Worth County Fair Board, a board member of the Worth County Community Foundation and serves on the finance committee at First Lutheran Church.

Rottinghaus, of Charles City, graduated from NIACC in 1972 and has two degrees in business management and economics from the University of Northern Iowa.

Rottinghaus, a longtime businessman, is the CEO of Zip’s Truck Equipment Inc. in New Hampton.