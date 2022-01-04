Three injured in head-on collision north of Mason City

Three people were sent to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a two-car collision north of town on Tuesday night.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's officers responded to the collision on Orchid Avenue and 330th Street at 10:16 p.m. Tyler Litwiler, 29, of Northwood, was northbound on Orchid in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by Michael Snook, 58, of Mason City, according to a press release issued by the sheriff's department.

Both Litwiler and Snook were trapped in their cars and had to be extracted. They suffered serious injuries and were transported to MercyOne by the Mason City Fire Department. A passenger in Snook's car, Heather Query, 38, of Mason City, received moderate injuries and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by private vehicle, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.