Three injured in collision with semi near Nora Springs

A Wednesday morning crash in Floyd County left three injured.

The crash occurred after 9 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 18 at mile marker 198, south of Nora Springs, a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said.

A 2020 Freightliner semi truck driven by Steven Darrell Hatcher, 72, of Charles City, was westbound on Highway 18 when it came upon a slower-moving vehicle, a 2007 Chrysler minivan driven by Joseph Sherman Martin, 67, of Charles City. Hatcher reportedly attempted to swerve to miss the vehicle but ran into it in the back.

Martin, Jessica Renee Montogmery, 23, of Charles City, and Paula Lee Sisseck, 70, of Charles City were transported to MercyOne North Iowa for their injuries.

The semi truck's carrier was listed as Benton Trucking Inc. out of Cedar Falls.

Assisting at the scene were the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Nora Springs Ambulance, Mason City Fire Department and AMR Ambulance.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

