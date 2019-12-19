Three Clear Lake men take oath of office for City Council

Three Clear Lake city councilmen were sworn into office Thursday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Nelson Crabb administered the oath of office to At-Large Councilman Mike Callanan, First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling and Third Ward Gary Hugi, who were elected in November to fill three City Council seats.

Callanan received 485 votes, or 97%; Ebeling garnered 178 votes, or 99%; and Hugi received 122 votes, or 99%.

The men ran unopposed in their respective races.

Callanan, who retired from the Clear Lake Community School District in 2007 after teaching for 28 years, has served on the council since 2008. He and his wife, Cathy, have three adult children.

Ebeling is starting his fifth year on the council. He’s an agent/owner at Edwards-Brandt & Associates in Mason City, and he and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters.

Hugi, a retired construction manager, served on the city council from 2013 to 2017. He decided to run for City Council after Jim Boehnke, a Clear Lake native, announced he wasn’t seeking re-election after serving one term.

The Clear Lake City Council will meet for the first time in 2020 on Jan. 6.

