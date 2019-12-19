You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three Clear Lake men take oath of office for City Council
0 comments
alert top story

Three Clear Lake men take oath of office for City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Callanan oath

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swears in At-Large Councilman Mike Callanan Thursday at City Hall. He was re-elected in November.

Three Clear Lake city councilmen were sworn into office Thursday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Nelson Crabb administered the oath of office to At-Large Councilman Mike Callanan, First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling and Third Ward Gary Hugi, who were elected in November to fill three City Council seats.

Callanan received 485 votes, or 97%; Ebeling garnered 178 votes, or 99%; and Hugi received 122 votes, or 99%.

The men ran unopposed in their respective races.

Ebeling oath

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swears in First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling Thursday at City Hall. He was re-elected in November.

Callanan, who retired from the Clear Lake Community School District in 2007 after teaching for 28 years, has served on the council since 2008. He and his wife, Cathy, have three adult children.

Ebeling is starting his fifth year on the council. He’s an agent/owner at Edwards-Brandt & Associates in Mason City, and he and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters.

Hugi oath

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swears in Third Ward Councilman Gary Hugi Thursday at City Hall. He was elected in November.

Hugi, a retired construction manager, served on the city council from 2013 to 2017. He decided to run for City Council after Jim Boehnke, a Clear Lake native, announced he wasn’t seeking re-election after serving one term.

The Clear Lake City Council will meet for the first time in 2020 on Jan. 6.

North Iowa history in photos: Clear Lake scenes and people of the early 1900s

The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.

1 of 16
COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News