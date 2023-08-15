If all goes according to Molly Angstman's plans, there will be a cozy new bookstore to curl up in this fall.

She and business partner Jake Rajewsky, along with Julie Bublitz, have a vision of making reading a less solitary activity.

Three Bells Books is a small community-minded book store described by Angstman as being "named after the Bronte sisters, a trio of Victorian-era English authors who all wrote under the pseudonymous last name of Bell."

"Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre, for example, are some of the family's most famous works. The Three Bells Books name alludes to the store's foundation in classic literature, respect for unlikely successes, and a deep devotion to grumpy romantic heroes."

Angstman attended the spring 2023 session of University of Iowa's Venture School, held at North Iowa Area Community College and John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. There, she received first place in the Launch Day competition and a $2,000 prize to start her dream project.

Angstman and Rajewski are familiar downtown figures as owners and operators of Fat Hill Brewing at 17 N. Federal Ave. There they have planned events, theme nights and musical guests to entertain patrons. Much of that fun-loving attitude will be present in the new venture.

"I'm getting excited about a lot of ideas. I think I'd like to have themed book clubs. It could be mystery Monday, romance Tuesday and horror readers on late Friday night," she said.

There's even a dedicated children's section, tucked away in the back of the store and safely ensconced in humongous bookshelves. Here, kids can use their imagination to take them anywhere and anytime as parents browse for bookish gifts.

Angstman gushes about the tall bookshelves she will stock with new books. "We'll have the buzzy books everyone is reading, but we're no book snobs," she said. "I love a quick read with a great story, too."

She estimates filling the shelves will mean 3,000 to 4,000 thousand books in stock at any time. The space itself isn't large, so Angstman expects inventory will rotate quickly.

Bublitz is a former manager at Book World, Mason City's long-serving, stand-alone book store in Southbridge Mall. Angstman said she is excited about the experience she brings to make inventory ordering in September as easy as possible.

One of the benefits of owning a brewery is that Fat Hill could serve its beer at Three Bells Books, as well. "The way things worked out, it was best to keep this under the umbrella of Fat Hill. It's step one in the Fat Hill Empire," Angstman smiled.