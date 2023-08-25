Tom Thoma, a Mason City councilmember, longtime journalist, volunteer, and musician, died Thursday at MercyOne Mason City.

He was 74.

Friends described Thoma as a tireless champion of the residents of Mason City who found joy sharing in the accomplishments of North Iowans.

Thoma was elected at-large to the City Council in 2017, filling the seat previously held by Bill Schickel, who was elected mayor the same year.

"Mason City lost a friend, a journalist and a public servant today. May Councilman Tom Thoma rest in peace," Schickel said. "A colleague described him today as a beautiful person with a heart of gold. His love for Mason City was inspiring."

Before joining the council, Thoma worked 44 years for the Globe Gazette, holding many positions including city editor and sports editor. Kirk Hardcastle was a new sports reporter from the Fort Dodge Messenger in 1995 when he and Thoma began their friendship.

"I was at the Globe for 17 years before I moved on to NIACC as sports information director, but we always stayed in touch. I have a thread of a thousand texts between us," said Hardcastle.

"He was loyal to his schools. He went through Mason City and he never lost his love of high school athletics. He was a big fan. A huge supporter of NIACC and Drake, too. If you hadn't heard, he went to Drake," said Hardcastle with a chuckle.

Thoma was a 1967 graduate of Mason City High School, 1969 graduate of North Iowa Area Community College -- then Mason City Junior College, where he was instrumental in the creation of the student newspaper, the Logos -- and a 1971 graduate of Drake University. He joined the Globe Gazette full time in fall 1971.

Jane Reynolds, former Globe Gazette managing editor, said Thoma started at the Globe in high school.

"We met way back in 1977. He could have gone anywhere. He had the talent, but he stayed here and took care of his mom and put down roots," Reynolds said.

He was also an enthusiastic volunteer at the Surf Ballroom, a member of the Wright On the Park board and had been part of Park Watch and other civic activities.

He came by his love of the Surf honestly, being himself a talented drummer who had played with the likes of Hob Mason in famous North Iowa venues of years past such as the Chart House.

"He didn't care if it was jazz, country or what -- he was there," said Webb Cole, a close friend who worked with Thoma at the Globe Gazette from 1971 until 2013. "He just grooved on everything."

Doug Barrett, former sports reporter and editorial staffer at the Globe, described Thoma as "a very good journalist from the newsroom to the street. He could have been in bigger towns or bigger markets, but he loved North Iowa, and I think it showed in his work."

"Mason City has lost its best friend," said Barrett. "He was an elder statesmen of this town. We need someone to step up to fill that role. I think we're all a little diminished by his loss."

Friends and colleagues said Thoma's warmth and genuine concern for his subjects and audience resonated through everything he did.

"It's an especially hard loss after John Skipper passed away in November. But we were Tom's 'Globe tribe,'" said Reynolds. "He had a 'Surf tribe' and others. His friends really took care of him in these last few years. He was just so involved with the community as a volunteer. The Surf, Music Man, Wright on the Park and church festivals."

When he first ran for office, Thoma told the Globe Gazette being a councilman was a continuation of his life’s work in the newspaper business — listening to all sides, gathering information and making fair decisions. “It won’t always be easy, but working together we can do great things,” he said.

“And living with a disability all my life, I will be especially aware of issues affecting those with special challenges in our community," said Thoma, who was born with his right leg shorter than his left.

Arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Mason City.