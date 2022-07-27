'This ride was a joy ride' for riders, supporters alike

As hundreds of RAGBRAI riders made the turn into Central Park, one woman stood alone behind the barricade, watching for her husband.

Nancy Glass of St. Louis, Missouri, has been her husband's supporter through many races throughout the decades. Jeff Glass had texted her at his last stop in Clear Lake, saying he was tired, but excited to cross the finish line.

Jeff is riding through his second RAGBRAI this year, and Nancy said he had been nervous about Wednesday's century ride, but after that day it would be smooth sailing.

Nancy tracked Jeff's bike on her phone as he slowly made his last trek in Mason City. He'd made various stops throughout the day, but was determined to cross the finish line. Jeff used to do triathlons, but had fallen into biking in the last few years, and Nancy cheered him on through it all.

Before heading to the finish line, Nancy spent some time admiring Mason City:

"I love what this city has done here. It's a beautiful square." With downtown packed with vendors and live music, the festivities had already begun. Nancy waited, camera ready at the finish line for her husband, supporting him on every leg of the race.

Century celebration

Kathy Murphy stood near the plaza, listening to a Brad Morgan song as she celebrated finishing her Century Day.

"It was an amazing day. Beautiful weather, great energy, everybody should be really excited that they made it here today," Murphy said with a smile.

Murphy left Emmetsburg to begin her 100 mile trek at 6:45 this morning. She rolled into Central Park around 5 p.m., having made plenty of stops along the way. Her favorite stop was the Iowa Beer Bus and eating ice cream sandwiches. She especially loved the ride into town.

"I really have to thank the city, all the 100s throughout town was amazing to see and really exciting for everybody," Murphy said.

Murphy said she wasn't nervous about Century Day this year. She's ridden in plenty of RAGBRAIs over the years, and trains regularly. She didn't always ride the 100 mile days throughout her time in RAGBRAI, but Murphy had plenty of experience with long days riding over the last five months.

Murphy is on the inspection team for RAGBRAI, so she rode the RAGBRAI route last month with about 40 others. Though the route was the same, this ride completely changed for Murphy between June and July.

"The energy is completely different, going from 40 people to multiple thousands. It was a fun ride," Murphy said. It was an exciting ride and she said the weather was perfect, with a tailwind moving everybody along faster. Compared to her trek a few months before that Murphy said, "This ride was a joy ride."

"Back in March I rode across the United States, so this ride wasn't too bad," she laughed. Murphy's ride across the U.S. took her 65 days, starting in San Diego and ending in Florida.

Kathy Murphy didn't spend long loitering in Central Park. After cooling down and listening to some live music she was ready to move on. She was excited to get to her hotel, shower, and come back to listen to Sugar Ray play that evening. She loved the energy and excitement from the ride, and was excited for other riders as they made their way in.

"There were plenty of riders behind me, (Central Park) will fill up quickly this evening," Murphy said.