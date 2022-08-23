 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'This is your year:' Mason City students head back to class

A new chapter was starting for Mason City students as the school year began on Tuesday.

Lincoln students

Lincoln Intermediate students make their way to the welcome group front of the building on the first day of school on Tuesday.

"(Students are) very excited about what's to come and trying to figure out what things are. They are trying to shape how they want this year to go," said Lincoln Intermediate Associate Principal Donte Todd. "It's just a lot of enthusiasm within the building and a lot of positive energy."

Local community members and teachers formed welcoming parities for the students as they walked in. Each student was given a round of applause and well wishes.

Streams of students hopped of their school bus and made their way inside with friends.

Some of the adults walked their students up to the school to see them off. 

"I told her to be kind, make new friends, and learn a lot," said Jenna Olson, who was dropping off her daughter Amelia Olson at Lincoln.

Roosevelt girl

A student talks to a staff member as she is dropped off at Roosevelt Elementary on the first day of school on Tuesday.

Amelia, who is in fifth grade, said she was excited to be at a new building and getting the chance to meet new people. Both Amelia and her mom were thrilled to see what the future holds.

"I just hope that all the kids have a good day today," said Jenna Olson.

Reyna Reindl was dropping off her fifth-grader, Jalen Reindl, to his first day of school at Lincoln. Jalen said he was looking forward to starting a new school year.

Lincoln - Reindl

Jalen Reindl poses in front of Lincoln Intermediate as he walks in to start his first day of fifth grade on Tuesday.

"I'm pretty excited and nervous, but mostly pretty excited. He's getting older and it's just emotional for me," said Reyna Reindl.

Most of the students who walked into Lincoln received a phrase from Todd before starting class.

"I have been telling a lot of them 'this is your year,'" said Todd.

Roosevelt - Kimmora

Kimmora Stackhouse stands outside of Roosevelt Elementary on her first day of kindergarten on Tuesday.

At Roosevelt Elementary School, a few tears fell down the cheeks of some younger students, while some had big grins on their face. Adults would repeat motivating mantras to their kids as they walked them in.

Roosevelt - students

Roosevelt Elementary students make their way through the doors on the first day of school on Tuesday.

A small number of the elementary teachers and administration held the doors open and greeted students. 

Roosevelt- Hamilton

Mason City School District Superintendent Pat Hamilton greets a student on her way into Roosevelt Elementary on the first day of school on Tuesday.

Many of the elementary students were decked out in their best first day outfits or rocking graphic tees. Arlo Jordahl, who was entering kindergarten, picked out his outfit according to his mother Jen Reuter.

Roosevelt - Arlo

A nervous Arlo Jordahl holds his mother's hand as he heads into Roosevelt Elementary to start his first day of kindergarten on Tuesday.

"(I told him) that it's okay to be nervous. Everybody around him is nervous and excited. They all feel the same way and after a couple days all the nerves will be gone and everybody will be happy," said Reuter.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

