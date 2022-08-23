'This is your year:' Mason City students head back to class

A new chapter was starting for Mason City students as the school year began on Tuesday.

"(Students are) very excited about what's to come and trying to figure out what things are. They are trying to shape how they want this year to go," said Lincoln Intermediate Associate Principal Donte Todd. "It's just a lot of enthusiasm within the building and a lot of positive energy."

Local community members and teachers formed welcoming parities for the students as they walked in. Each student was given a round of applause and well wishes.

Streams of students hopped of their school bus and made their way inside with friends.

Some of the adults walked their students up to the school to see them off.

"I told her to be kind, make new friends, and learn a lot," said Jenna Olson, who was dropping off her daughter Amelia Olson at Lincoln.

Amelia, who is in fifth grade, said she was excited to be at a new building and getting the chance to meet new people. Both Amelia and her mom were thrilled to see what the future holds.

"I just hope that all the kids have a good day today," said Jenna Olson.

Reyna Reindl was dropping off her fifth-grader, Jalen Reindl, to his first day of school at Lincoln. Jalen said he was looking forward to starting a new school year.

"I'm pretty excited and nervous, but mostly pretty excited. He's getting older and it's just emotional for me," said Reyna Reindl.

Most of the students who walked into Lincoln received a phrase from Todd before starting class.

"I have been telling a lot of them 'this is your year,'" said Todd.

At Roosevelt Elementary School, a few tears fell down the cheeks of some younger students, while some had big grins on their face. Adults would repeat motivating mantras to their kids as they walked them in.

A small number of the elementary teachers and administration held the doors open and greeted students.

Many of the elementary students were decked out in their best first day outfits or rocking graphic tees. Arlo Jordahl, who was entering kindergarten, picked out his outfit according to his mother Jen Reuter.

"(I told him) that it's okay to be nervous. Everybody around him is nervous and excited. They all feel the same way and after a couple days all the nerves will be gone and everybody will be happy," said Reuter.