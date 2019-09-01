Editor's Note: This is a new feature we're hoping will catch on with readers - just a little something that happened in your life that made you smile. Got a "Things that make me smile" moment? Post it to our Facebook page or email editor Jaci Smith at jaci.smith@globegazette.com. We'll run them in the paper as we receive them.
We went to Shelby's [Southern Smokehouse] in Nashua for supper tonight and had their Big Momma burger (cheeseburger with bacon and cheese curds on top) which was delicious! Shelby had come out and talked to the kids about school and what they like for breakfast. When we left he told us to wait and he had something for the kids. He came out with a pop flat for each kid filled with breakfast stuff. He said he wanted them to have full bellies and to be ready to learn!
We did not know him personally, but have been in there 3-4 times and each time with the kids or with us he always had a kind word with us and has been great with the kids. This really made an impresson on all of us last night.
Too many times people always seem to focus on the bad...
-Submitted by Danny Wilson
