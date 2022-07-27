Things going smoothly in Mason City, police say

For the most part, it was smooth sailing for law enforcement during the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa's stay in Mason City.

Local law enforcement was working hard to ensure the safety of the RAGBRAI riders and Mason City residents. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said around 2 p.m. one call did come in to the police department.

"I think we have one cyclist that wiped out over on Pierce (Avenue) near (Highway) 122. That was a call we took in about an hour ago. Other than that, no issues," said Brinkley.

By late afternoon, residents were starting to feel the congestion that goes with an event like the RAGBRAI, according to Brinkley.

"We're just going to keep on managing it," said Brinkley.

Brinkley advised those who are parking at Southbridge Mall or other nearby locations to expect a short walk to get there. He also advised people to be on the lookout for riders while walking.

"If you're walking on your phone and those kinds of things, don't do that. We tell you not to text and drive; don't text and walk (today)," Brinkley said.

"Looking forward to have some fun tonight and hopefully it all goes well," said Brinkley.