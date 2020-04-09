'Things are pretty dire for us': Surf Ballroom shutters doors until Memorial Day

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake is usually host to thousands from near and far who gather to sing, dance and celebrate its historic roots in rock ‘n’ roll music.
But today, there is no music, no lights and no dancing at the historic venue.
“We’d still love to be in there and have the doors open, but it’s just too dangerous to have people in there during this time,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director.
On March 17 — the same day Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state public health disaster emergency in Iowa — the Surf Ballroom & Museum announced it would be closed until May 25 due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Under Reynold’s order, bars and restaurants, which Lietz said is the category the Surf Ballroom falls under, were ordered to close their dine-in services until March 31. That order was extended through April 30 earlier this month.
Lietz said the decision to close the venue through May — when tourism starts to ramp up in Clear Lake — was not one the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum Board of Directors made lightly, but it was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of its staff and volunteers, visitors and entertainers as well as the preservation of the venue.
“We’re used to bringing people together,” she said. “It’s difficult to wrap our arms around that, that it’s not safe to do so.”
The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
In 2019, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year – Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum, which operates as a nonprofit under the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, relies on revenue from concerts, events and gatherings to remain open.
At least 30 events, including weddings, graduation parties, proms and concerts, planned for March, April or May have been canceled or rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lietz said.
“Things are pretty dire for us at this point,” she said.
Without a revenue stream to cover its monthly expenses, Lietz said the board made the difficult decision to lay off its staff, with the exception of her, and close the building for at least two and a half months.
The Surf Ballroom employs about 50, including office and events staff, and has a large volunteer base.
“We basically boarded up the windows to hunker down to save the financial resources we have in hopes that we can withstand the really challenging times that everybody’s going through,” Lietz said.
She anticipates because the Surf Ballroom is an indoor venue that hosts large gatherings that it will likely be one of the last things to reopen — and that it may come after May 25.
However, the Surf Ballroom, like small businesses, has been applying for assistance and grants, deferring the payments they can and looking for ways to be creative with its products to preserve its financial resources, Lietz said.
“The situation is so fluid,” she said.
But through it all, the music lives on thanks to the Surf Ballroom’s Music Enrichment Center at 509 Buddy Holly Place.
The building, which was acquired last year by the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, provides musical outreach programming for children and adults.
Lietz said she had worked with Nikki Foss, Surf Ballroom education coordinator, for a grand unveiling later this year but they felt it was necessary to make some of the Music Enrichment Center’s resources available while children and adults are social distancing, so they launched a Facebook page.
The Surf Ballroom's Music Enrichment Center has been providing learning opportunities and more via social media.
“It’s opened up a few doors for us to keep busy and impact people of the positivity of music,” Lietz said. “We’ll get through this.”
And when they do, the Surf Ballroom staff — and volunteers — will be ready to celebrate.
“It had been so great for so long,” Lietz said. “We’re appreciative to have a good run and we’re looking forward to getting back to that.”
The Surf Ballroom welcomes and appreciates any financial support it may receive from the community and those who cherish the historic gem during this time. Donations can be made online at www.surfballroom.com under the “Get Involved” tab. They will go toward providing educational opportunities for children and adults as well as upkeep of the museum and its exhibit.
For questions, call the Surf Ballroom & Museum at 641-357-6151 and leave a message or email info@surfballroom.com.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
