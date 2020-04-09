'Things are pretty dire for us': Surf Ballroom shutters doors until Memorial Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake is usually host to thousands from near and far who gather to sing, dance and celebrate its historic roots in rock ‘n’ roll music.

But today, there is no music, no lights and no dancing at the historic venue.

“We’d still love to be in there and have the doors open, but it’s just too dangerous to have people in there during this time,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director.

On March 17 — the same day Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state public health disaster emergency in Iowa — the Surf Ballroom & Museum announced it would be closed until May 25 due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Under Reynold’s order, bars and restaurants, which Lietz said is the category the Surf Ballroom falls under, were ordered to close their dine-in services until March 31. That order was extended through April 30 earlier this month.

Lietz said the decision to close the venue through May — when tourism starts to ramp up in Clear Lake — was not one the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum Board of Directors made lightly, but it was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of its staff and volunteers, visitors and entertainers as well as the preservation of the venue.